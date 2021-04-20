DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT April 21

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. April 21

Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. April 27

Harbor Capacity Steering Committee, 5:30 p.m. April 29

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Sit back and relax, and enjoy free live entertainment with Barracuda - America's Heart Tribute from 7-9 p.m. April 21 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• April 28: Emerald Coast Blues Brothers

• May 5: Sainte Jane

• May 12: Shenanigans

• May 19: Chris Alvarado

• May 26: The Shakedown

Foster Gallery

A reception at the Foster Gallery in Grand Boulevard Town Center will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 21.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. April 22 and May 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Concerts in the Village

Kick off the season at 7 p.m. April 22 with a collaborative and creative event presented by MKAF and performed by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. The non-profit duo brings “The Music of Queen” with Conductor Brent Havens and Vocalist Brody Dolyniuk to the Dugas Stage. Admission is $25/adults, $15/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free. Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open 6 p.m. Admission for the remaining concerts is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.

• April 29: Duchess

• May 6: Shania Twin, Shania Twain Tribute

• May 13: M80s

• May 20: A Brother' Revival, an Allman Brother Tribute

• May 27: Deana Carter

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Jessie Ritter Release

Local singer-songwriter Jessie Ritter will officially release her newest single “The Sand And The Sea” on April 9.The free official single release celebration will be at The Village Door in The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin April 23. Music starts at 5 p.m. To purchase the upcoming single and beachy merchandise, head to www.jessieritter.com.

Destin Charity Wine Auction

Patron packages are now available for the 16th Annual Destin Charity Wine Auction April 23-24. This year, there are three tiers of packages to choose from based on your preference with gatherings. For more information, visit https://dcwaf.ejoinme.org/dcwa2021 and purchase tickets at dcwaf.org/tickets.

Saturday in the Park

Join Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida for its 45th Annual Saturday in the Park, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 in Perrin Park and celebrate with live music and a Boggy Boys fish fry. There will be craft and food vendors as well as a puppy parade. A 5k run begins at 8 a.m. and the kids run begins around 9 a.m. Space is limited. Register at 678-2615 or visit online at Heritage-Museum.org. The cost of admission to the Museum on the day of the event is free.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd, in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

ECTC’s Madagascar

“Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr.” will be staged April 25 at 2 p.m. at Florida Chautauqua Theater in DeFuniak Springs.

Aurora's Dream

A special performance by the Ballet Conservatory and Destin School of Music and Dance from 4-5 p.m. April 25 at HarborWalk Village.On-site parking fee is $10.

The Listening Lounge

Tim Jackson performs at 7:30 p.m. April 27 in ECTC’s performance space on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $22/adults; $20/seniors/military and $18.students. Purchase at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Okaloosa Arts Art Show

The Okaloosa School District and Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation host the Okaloosa Arts sixth through 12th grade art show from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28 and 29 at C. H "Bull" Rigdon Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Award winners will be displayed, but there will be no reception or ceremony.

Arbor Day Celebration

The City of Destin will hold its Annual Arbor Day celebration at the Nancy Weidenhammer Dog Park, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, at 10 a.m. April 29. The event will include remarks from Mayor Gary Jarvis and special guest speaker Aubrey Santucci with Coastline Tree Service. Members of the Destin City Council, the Destin Parks and Recreation Committee, Destin Chamber of Commerce Destin Forward Class of 2021 and Noah’s Ark Pre-School will participate in the tree dedication.

Tequila & Taco Fest

Hosted at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Miramar Beach, local restaurants and food trucks will be competing for the Best Taco on The Emerald Coast with a first-place prize of $2,500, from 6-9 p.m. April 30, 1-5 p.m. May 1 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2. Sample many types of Tequilas and Margaritas from Blancos, Resposados, Anjieos, and even Mezcals while indulging on some of the area's best tacos. Purchase tickets at bigtickets.com.

Sinfonia’s Crescendo!

Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts its annual fundraiser Crescendo! A Cultural and Culinary extravaganza, April 30-May 2. On April 30 at 6 p.m. Crescendo! weekend will begin with a series of carefully curated vintner dinners hosted in elegant venues throughout the Emerald Coast. Vintner Dinner tickets are $295 per person and include all food, wine and gratuities.

This year’s main event is themed, “Moulin {vin} Rouge” and is set for May 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. Tickets to Crescendo! 2021 are $150/person. To purchase tickets, visit www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

Kentucky Derby Crazy Hat Contest

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 296 will host a Kentucky Derby Crazy Hat Contest from 2-6 p.m. May 1 at American Legion Post 296, 311 Main street in Destin. Prizes include a $25 bar tab for first place; Bingo ticket for second place; and breakfast for two at the Legion for third place. Bring your favorite dish for a potluck.

Derby Party on the Waterfront

Dust off your bowties and big hats because the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner and North Beach Social is the place to watch May 1. Relax at the water's edge, as you sip mint juleps and devour hot brown sandwiches. Will and Linda Pleasants will be playing from 12-3 p.m. that day and the race is at 5:50 p.m. sharp. And they're off!

Yard Sale Rescheduled

A Community Yard Sale will be held in the parking lot of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail, in Destin, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 in conjunction with the second Immanuel Art & Music Fest. Art vendors will also be set up. Bayou Breaux’s Food Truck will be on site for purchase. Free funnel cakes.

Plant Sale

The Destin Garden Club will have its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Destin Library.

A Family Night Out

North Beach Social will welcome friends and families for a community event benefiting 30A Trails from 5-8 p.m. May 2. The event, sponsored by Citadel Roofing and Restoration, will feature live music by Wildlife Specials from 5-8 p.m Bring the whole family to dine, enjoy drinks and play on the beach while giving back to a great cause.

Sew Spring Crafts

Celebrate spring and learn a useful skill with the Sew Springs Crafts Beanstack Challenge presented by the Destin Library. Through May 23, have fun learning basic sewing stitches while creating a new spring-themed craft each week. You can earn badges by completing the challenges or by reading sewing books and logging your reading minutes. Beanstack is available as a free app for your mobile device or through the web at www.cityofdestin.beanstack.org. If you need information, contact Sandee Kelly at 837-8572 or email skelly@cityofdestin.com.

Tequila Tasting

Pescado has partnered with BreakThru Beverage Group to host a tasting led by Marc Engel from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 6 at The Courtyard at Pescado.. Chef Ken Duenas will be preparing Cinco de Mayo style appetizers and guests will also receive a welcome cocktail in addition to the food and tasting. Tickets are $90 plus tax and gratuity. Email events@thelcrg.com to book your place. Limited spaces available

Spring Showcase - A Night to Remember

Alissa Steffens Vocal Academy/Studios presents its Spring Showcase - A Night to Remember from 6-8 p.m. May 6 on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. Singer/songwriter students age 12 to adult will present an evening filled with various solos and duets in a variety of music styles.

Cajun Crawfish Bash

The Rotary Club of Destin's Annual Cajun Crawfish Bash Charity Fundraiser will return this year to The Towne Centre at Seascape with co-host, Mezcal Mexican Grill, from 5:30-9 p.m. May 7.

Proceeds benefit young families in need through Food For Thought, Harvest House, Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast, Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s community outreach initiatives and The Rotary Club of Destin Scholarship Fund. The Fais Do-Do Band performs their unique genre of zydeco music. Tickets are now on sale for $30 per person for a large flat of crawfish and fixings, $50 for All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) crawfish and fixings, and $15 for children or a non-crawfish meal (grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and rotisserie chicken). It is free for kids age three and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Newman-Dailey Resort Properties (850-837-1071), from any Destin Rotarian, the Rotary Club of Destin Facebook page or online at www.DestinRotary.com.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. May 7 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and eats.

Music on Main

The Anthony Peebles Trio performs from 7-9 p.m. May 7 at “Music on Main” concert series in DeFuniak Springs. Guests are invited to enjoy a listening room experience at the historic Florida Chautauqua Theatre, 840 Baldwin Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour. Guests can grab a bite to eat before the concert at one of the downtown restaurants or from the food truck setup in front of the theatre. Tickets purchased in advance are $15/adults and $5/children and are available at fcweb.org/musiconmain. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show.

May 14: West Hine

May 21: Longleaf Drive

May 28: The Wortheys

Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail & Culinary Celebration

Join in at HarborWalk Village for Toast to the Coast: A Cocktail and Culinary Celebration featuring local cuisine, signature beverages, and live entertainment at 2 p.m. May 8. Area restaurants will showcase matched samplings — a light bite with a complimentary cocktail. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventliveus.com/purchase/event/2204688.

Blessing of the Fleet

Destin’s 64 th Annual Blessing of the Fleet will be held May 13 at the docks behind Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer Restaurant on the Destin harbor. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a Captains’ Worship and Prayer Service to be held under a large tent. The public is encouraged to attend. Then local clergy will process to the dock to begin blessing vessels. A community fish fry will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a suggested meal donation.

Bubbly Baytowne

Enjoy an evening full of free champagne (21+) and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne from 5-7 p.m. May 13 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Lionfish Festival

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced the seventh annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival is scheduled for May 15 and 16 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin. Come out and celebrate the fight against invasive lionfish with the FWC and Destin–Fort Walton Beach. Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. Satisfy your taste buds by visiting any of the participating locations of Lionfish Restaurant Week May 10-14 for your chance to try this delicious invasive.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. May 16 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Coco,”:a featured film on the big screen.

May 23: Ralph Breaks the Internet

May 30: Incredibles 2

June 6: Maleficent

June 13: Croods A New Age

June 20: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27: Moana

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays, May 17-Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays, May 18-Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays May 20-Aug. 5.

Tailgates Down Concerts

The Emerald Coast Parrothead Club will host "Tailgates Down" Phriends All Around on June 12 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. for tailgating and music from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The concert series benefits Fresh Start for Children & Families. Local musicians Jeff and the Camaros, Brent Burns, trop rock artist Mike Nash and nationally renowned Buffett tribute band Gary Roland and the Landsharks will play. Tickets available thru Eventbrite are $25 in advance, $30 day of show at the gate.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.