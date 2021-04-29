ECTC presents A Cirque Soiree Fundraiser May 6

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Places everyone for the greatest cocktail party on earth. Well, maybe the greatest at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Destin, Florida.

On May 6 at 6:30 p.m. Ruth’s Chris Steak House will host A Cirque Soiree to benefit Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC).

This inaugural event features cirque-style entertainment, live music by The Down Beat Jazz Orchestra, champagne, hand-crafted cocktails, chef-curated wine and food pairings.

A highlight will be live performances designed to showcase ECTC’s education program including spotlight moments by ECTC’s Junior Thespian troupe members along with professional “cameo” appearances by actor/operatic singer Peter Lake, actor/scenic designer Rebeca Lake and actor/teacher Tara Padgett.

“This event promises to be a fantastical blend of cirque-inspired performances, musical variety acts and a full 18-piece orchestra all performing under the stars,” says ECTC board member Jamie Hall, the ringleader who concepted the event.

Proceeds from this lively soiree will benefit Emerald Coast Theatre Company and its theater educational programs, which have reached 27,241 local youth.

ECTC is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2012 by Nathanael Fisher, MFA, and his wife, Anna Fisher, MA. Based in Miramar Beach, Florida. ECTC’s mission is to enrich and entertain the Northwest Florida community through professional and educational theater to the Northwest Florida community. Educational outreach includes after school and home-school programs, touring and staged productions, summer camps, workshops and classes.

“One part cocktail party, one part interactive cirque show, this magical courtyard party will dazzle the senses,” Hall says.

Tickets are $50 per person and include admission, wine, cocktail tastings and culinary samplings. Tickets are available for purchase at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org. A full cash bar also will be available.