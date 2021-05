Special to Gannett

Emerald Coast Open's Lionfish Restaurant Week is back from 12-10 p.m. May 9-15 in Destin.

Local chefs will highlight lionfish with unique dishes to bring awareness to the lionfish invasion in the Gulf of Mexico.

Restaurants include Crab Trap Destin, May 9; Marina Cafe, May 10; Dewey Destin's Harborside, May 11; La Paz, May 12; Harbor Docks, May 13; and AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar, May 15.