ECTC presents musical comedy 'Treasure Island'

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Are you ready for adventure, mateys? Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents Robert Louis Stevenson’s beloved classic tale “Treasure Island” with a creative twist.

Instead of protagonist Jim Hawkins, the lead character in this version, adapted for the stage by Toby Hulse, is Emily, and will be played by a female actor Rebeca Lake.

This classic pirate’s tale includes the feared black spot, a dead Billy Bones, and a treasure map to Captain Flint's gold. Stow away on the Hispaniola with Long John Silver and the crew as they hunt for hidden treasure on a remote Island. Our young hero, Emily, finds mutiny, treason, and double dealings around every corner in this reinvented classic tale that promises twists at every turn.

The final offering in ECTC’s Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) program will be performed two weekends, May 14-16 and May 20-23. The performance schedule is Thursday, Friday and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. This is a family show; children ages 6 and older are welcome.

This production will be staged at ECTC’s performance space on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach.

Kris Kuss, a director/combat instructor and dialect coach from Edmond, Oklahoma, makes his ECTC debut as guest director. Music direction is by Peter Lake. Set and lighting design is by Rebeca Lake. Costume and prop design is by Anna Fisher. Choreography is by Tara Padgett. Stage management and sound design is by Phillip Padgett.

Rebeca Lake (Emily) is no stranger to ECTC’s stage (or crew) having appeared in six ECTC productions including the lead role in “Pinkalicious” and several characters in “A Christmas Carol.” Rounding out the cast are Charlie Meeks (Morgan Blood); Luke Walker (Jack Abraham); Bruce Collier (Captain Henry Payne); Peter Lake (One-Eyed Bart) and Hillary Marshall (Mary Ann Evans).

“This script is fast paced and cleverly written. It's a guaranteed night of fun for the whole family,” said Anna Fisher, ECTC co-founder and associate artistic and education director.

Tickets to “Treasure Island” are $18 per adult and $12 for children 12 and under. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

ECTC is implementing its Safety Protocol Plan to ensure our patrons can enjoy all offerings in a safe environment. Patrons can find the detailed plan on ECTC’s website.