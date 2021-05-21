CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT May 22

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Crawfish Festival

North Beach Social, 24200 Hwy. 331 in South Santa Rosa Beach, will have a Crawfish Festival May 22 beginning at noon and continuing through the day and night. A plate of crawfish with all the fixin's is $15. Live music features Mark and Krissa from 12-3 p.m. and Cadillac Willy from 5-8 p.m.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. May 23 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet,”:a featured film on the big screen.

May 30: Incredibles 2

June 6: Maleficent

June 13: Croods A New Age

June 20: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27: Moana

July 11: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

July 18: Pete's Dragon

July 25: Sing

Artful Dining

Join Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation at Vin'tij Food & Wine in Grand Boulevard at 6 p.m. May 25 for the next ArtFul Dining series of wine dinners benefiting MKAF’s arts education and community engagement initiatives throughout Northwest Florida. Vin’tij Executive Chef Iganacio Bernal will orchestrate a culinary palette to pair with the incredible wines of the Jean Charles Boisset Collection. Tickets are $195 for non-members and $175 for members and includes all food and wine.

Vintus Wine Dinner

Pescado and Breakthru Beverage are hosting a New World Vs. Old World four course Vintus Wine Dinner at The Courtyard at Pescado with Brian Bergeon of Vintus Wines on May 26 at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $150 per person plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. There are limited spaces available. Contact Events@thelcrg.com to book your space now.

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Enjoy classic rock music from a local band at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater for Goldilocks & the Dancing Bears May 26. Doors open 6 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10, kids under 12 are free. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

• Highway 98 Country welcomes live country music at Hot Country Night featuring Parmalee June 12 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Duchess performs prior to Parmalee taking the stage. Tickets are $20.

• Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical. This year's show will be Jesus Christ Superstar at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage.

CAA Art Exhibit

The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) announced a special exhibition, “Con-scious Expressions: An Insider’s Perspective,” is now on display at Perla Baking Co. in downtown DeFuniak Springs through May 31. The public is invited to a closing reception celebrating the exhibit on May 28 from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with The Shakedown from 7-9 p.m. May 26 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• June 2: Cadillac Willy

• June 9: Biscuit Miller and The Mix

• June 16: Will Thompson Band

• June 23: Luke Langford

• June 30: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

• July 7: Boukou Groove

• July 14: Forrest Williams Band

• July 21: Six Piece Suits

• July 28: Rust & Gold

Concerts in the Village

Deana Carter brings music to the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Dugas Stage at 7 p.m. May 27. Admission is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open at 6 p.m.

• June 3: The Tams

• June 10: Kara Grainger

• June 17: Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South

Music on Main

The Wortheys perform from 7-9 p.m. May 28 at “Music on Main” concert series in DeFuniak Springs. Guests are invited to enjoy a listening room experience at the historic Florida Chautauqua Theatre, 840 Baldwin Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktail hour. Guests can grab a bite to eat before the concert at one of the downtown restaurants or from the food truck setup in front of the theatre. Tickets purchased in advance are $15/adults and $5/children and are available at fcweb.org/musiconmain. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show.

Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off your summer with a free Memorial Day Celebration at The Village of Baytowne Wharf from 7-9 p.m. May 29 and 6-9 p.m. May 30. Enjoy music with Forrest Williams Band on Saturday and TBD on Sunday. Kids activities and a patriotic fireworks show also on Sunday evening.

Destin Blues Fest

A Memorial Day Weekend Blues Fest that features Award Winning Ana Popovic will be held from 3:30-8:30 p.m. May 30 at Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation in Destin. Also performing are Laura Vida and Mike Zito. Purchase tickets at https://top-shelf-blues.ticketleap.com/destin-blues-fest/

Memorial Day Program

The Village of Baytowne Wharf will hold a free Memorial Day Program at 5 p.m. May 31. The Sandestin Veterans present a program in honor of our veterans.

Gallery Celebration

J. Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Hwy. 98 in Miramar Beach, will celebrate one year in business from 5-8 p.m. June 4. Enjoy a night of art, champagne, and hors d'oeuvres. There will be live artist paintings throughout the night and a very special giveaway.

Summer Pop

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Hot-Work, a Coldplay Cover Band, June 4 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in the Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets to each event fundraiser are $30/person. Purchase a Summer Pop pass including all four events for $100. Purchase tickets and packages at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• June 18 – Comedy Night! Side-splitting comedy by a line-up of regional comedians during an evening hosted by Northwest Florida’s funniest, Jason Hedden.

• July 17 – Jordan and Michelle’s “Back to Broadway” show, a fun-filled, high-energy tribute to the Broadway music of today and yesterday.

• July 24 – Frank & Friends with Peter Lake. Enjoy tunes from Frank Sinatra, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more favorites.

Food Truck Fest Destin

Orange Beach Breeze brings the Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 20 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The fest will feature many food trucks in the Panhandle, vendors exhibiting and selling gifts, crafts, jewelry, personal care products and more. This is a family-friendly event. Entry fee is $5 with 12 and under free. Visit www.foodtruckfestdestin.com for more information.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.