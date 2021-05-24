Dirty Honey to perform at Destin's Club LA

Special to Gannett/USA TODAY NETWORK

DESTIN — Dirty Honey, main supporting band on The Black Crowes Summer 2021 Tour, begins their headline tour with a Destin concert.

The event starts 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) June 11 at Club LA, 34876 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin.

The group, with guitarist John Notto, vocalist Marc LaBelle, drummer Corey Coverstone and bassist Justin Smolian, has had their debut album enter the current hard rock charts at number 2. Their 2019 debut single, “When I’m Gone,” has surpassed 10 million Spotify streams, with a recent count of 22,483,962.

