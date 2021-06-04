CAA calls artists for ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) invites visual artists of all disciplines to apply to participate in the juried 33rd annual ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival Oct. 9-10 as part of National Arts & Humanities Month.

Usually held over Mother’s Day weekend, this year’s festival was rescheduled in the fall because of the pandemic.

National Arts & Humanities Month was established in 1993 by Americans for the Arts and is celebrated every October in the United States. It was initiated to encourage Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives, and to begin a lifelong habit of participation in the arts and humanities.

ArtsQuest will take place in the Town Center of Grand Boulevard, which is also home to other large-scale events including the 30A Songwriters Festival and the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival.

Artists may apply in the categories of Mixed Media, Oils, Acrylics, Works on Paper, Fiber, Glass, Ceramics, Sculpture, Jewelry, Pastels, and more and will be juried by art industry professionals. The jury fee is $45 and booth fees start at $325. The final application deadline is Aug. 6. Apply to the event at Zapplication.org.

Highlights of ArtsQuest include:

• Limited to 200 juried artists

• Attendance of 5,000 quality art buyers

• Program listing with artist contact info and links on website Artist Gallery

• Exceptional artist hospitality

• $10,000 in cash prizes

• Easy, convenient Friday load-in

• Drive to your booth for load in/load out

• Free artist parking onsite

• Corner and double booth options

• Booth sitters

• Overnight security

• Indoor restroom facilities

• Live music and entertainment

• Food vendors and full cash bar, along with existing restaurants in Grand Boulevard

ArtsQuest is a beloved event that attracts repeat local and visiting art collectors.

Artist amenities and staff/volunteer attention to details and artists' needs are considered exceptional. Awards are given based on the judges’ evaluation and scoring of each artist’s body of work as displayed in the booth. ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival is a Cultural Arts Alliance signature event that fulfills our mission to bring high-quality artistic experiences to the community.

Call the CAA office at 850-622-5970 for details.