CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT June 12

North Beach Social Wine Mixer

Celebrate National Rosé Day on the beach with The North Beach Social Wine Mixer all day June 12 at 24200 Hwy. 331 South in Santa Rosa Beach. No helicopters, but plenty of wine from Hey Mama Wines, like $6 rosé and frosé. There will be live music by Mark & Krissa from 12-3 p.m. and DJ Michael Disciple from 5-9 p.m.

Record Store Day at Central Square Records

Central Square Records will be celebrating Record Store Day from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. June 12. Expect exclusive items, rare and limited pressed vinyl, great freebies, as they celebrate everything vinyl.

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Highway 98 Country welcomes live country music at Hot Country Night featuring Parmalee June 12 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Duchess performs prior to Parmalee taking the stage. Tickets are $20. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

• Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical. This year's show will be Jesus Christ Superstar at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. June 13 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Croods A New Age,”:a featured film on the big screen.

June 20: Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27: Moana

July 11: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

July 18: Pete's Dragon

July 25: Sing

Baytowne LIVE Music

The Village of Baytowne Wharf presents Baytowne LIVE on Adventure Lane from 7-9:30 p.m. Schedule includes Steve Hall June 15, 17 and 29; Bobby Cutshaw June 18; and Ken & Andi Johnson June 25.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Will Thompson Band from 7-9 p.m. June 16 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• June 23: Luke Langford

• June 30: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

• July 7: Boukou Groove

• July 14: Forrest Williams Band

• July 21: Six Piece Suits

• July 28: Rust & Gold

30Avenue Concert Series

Come out to 30Avenue on the green from 6-9 p.m. June 16 and enjoy free music with Time Dutrow & Matt Hall under the stars in Inlet Beach. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low back lawn chairs.

June 17: Transit Soul

June 18: Jim Couch

June 25: Los Loc

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach June 17 with "COCO" on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movies at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• June 24: Onward

• July 1: The Secret Life of Pets 2

• July 8: Toy Story 4

• July 15 Moana

• July 22: Sonic the Hedgehog

• Aug. 5: Tom and Jerry

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Concerts in the Village

Petty Hearts, Tom Petty Tribute, brings music to the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Dugas Stage at 7 p.m. June 17. Admission is $15/adults, $10/active-duty military, and children (12 and under) and MKAF members are free.Purchase tickets online at Eventbrite. Gates open at 6 p.m.

• June 24: Air National Guard Band of the South.

Blood Drive

The Market Shops will host a blood drive with the OneBlood Big Red Bus June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The donation vehicle will be located in the parking lot adjacent to Highway 98.

Summer Pop

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Comedy Night! Side-splitting comedy by a line-up of regional comedians during an evening June 18 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in the Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets to each event fundraiser are $30/person. Purchase a Summer Pop pass including all four events for $100. Purchase tickets and packages at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• July 17 – Jordan and Michelle’s “Back to Broadway” show, a fun-filled, high-energy tribute to the Broadway music of today and yesterday.

• July 24 – Frank & Friends with Peter Lake. Enjoy tunes from Frank Sinatra, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more favorites

Food Truck Fest Destin

Orange Beach Breeze brings the Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 20 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The fest will feature many food trucks in the Panhandle, vendors exhibiting and selling gifts, crafts, jewelry, personal care products and more. This is a family-friendly event. Entry fee is $5 with 12 and under free. Visit www.foodtruckfestdestin.com for more information.

Movies & S'mores Series

The free Movies & S'mores series will be at 5 p.m. June 24 in Camp Helen State Park Recreation Hall with food and fun. Seating will be provided. Programs begin at 6:30 p.m. with an interpretive table of activities, a merchandise table, prepackaged smores around the bonfire and a souvenir cup. Movie, " Moana" begins at sunset. Donations are accepted and will go directly to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park to be used to benefit the parks resource management, projects and interpretative programs.

• July 3: The Lion King (2019)

• July 22: Onward with a special treasure hunt/guided tour throughout the park

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market:

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.