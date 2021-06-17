CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT June 19

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Food Truck Fest Destin

The Food Truck Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 20 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. The fest will feature many food trucks in the Panhandle, vendors exhibiting and selling gifts, crafts, jewelry, personal care products and more. This is a family-friendly event. Entry fee is $5 with 12 and under free. Visit www.foodtruckfestdestin.com for more information.

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. June 20 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Secret Life of Pets 2,”:a featured film on the big screen.

• June 27: Moana

• July 11: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

• July 18: Pete's Dragon

• July 25: Sing

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Luke Langford from 7-9 p.m. June 23 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• June 30: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

• July 7: Boukou Groove

• July 14: Forrest Williams Band

• July 21: Six Piece Suits

• July 28: Rust & Gold

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach June 24 with "Onward" on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movie at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• July 1: The Secret Life of Pets 2

• July 8: Toy Story 4

• July 15 Moana

• July 22: Sonic the Hedgehog

• Aug. 5: Tom and Jerry

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Concerts in the Village

Air National Guard Band of the South brings music to the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation’s Dugas Stage at 7 p.m. June 24. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Movies & S'mores Series

The free Movies & S'mores series will be at 5 p.m. June 24 in Camp Helen State Park Recreation Hall with food and fun. Seating will be provided. Programs begin at 6:30 p.m. with an interpretive table of activities, a merchandise table, prepackaged smores around the bonfire and a souvenir cup. Movie, " Moana" begins at sunset. Donations are accepted and will go directly to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park to be used to benefit the parks resource management, projects and interpretative programs.

• July 3: The Lion King (2019)

• July 22: Onward with a special treasure hunt/guided tour throughout the park

30Avenue Concert Series

Come out to 30Avenue on the green from 6-9 p.m. June 25 and enjoy free music with Los Loc under the stars in Inlet Beach. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low back lawn chairs.

Baytowne LIVE Music

The Village of Baytowne Wharf presents Baytowne LIVE on Adventure Lane from 7-9:30 p.m. Schedule includes Steve Hall June 29 and Ken & Andi Johnson June 25.

Family Fun Day

The Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart will host a Family Fun Day in Santa Rosa Beach from 9-11 a.m. June 26. The location will be the new Ascension Sacred Heart building at 179 Mack Bayou Loop. The event is free of charge and celebrates the expansion of pediatric services to the Emerald Coast. Outdoors, masks are encouraged, but not required. Inside the building, masks are required.

Let Freedom Ring

HarborWalk Village’s 4th of July celebration, Let Freedom Ring, begins at 7 p.m. July 2 with The Two Hoo Doos. The Miles Band performs July 3 at 7 p.m. and The Manly Hero July 4 at 7 p.m. Fireworks and fire spinning by Autumn Lyfe begin at 9 p.m. Sunday. On-site parking $10.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Red, White & Baytowne

The Red, White, and Baytowne celebration takes place from 7-9:15 p.m. July 4 with music from Donovan Keith on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 9:15 p.m. The Village will also host kids activities including kids crafts, face painting, and balloon sculpting.

Summer Pop

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Jordan and Michelle’s “Back to Broadway” show, a fun-filled, high-energy tribute to the Broadway music of today and yesterday, July 17 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in the Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets to each event fundraiser are $30/person. Purchase tickets and packages at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• July 24 – Frank & Friends with Peter Lake. Enjoy tunes from Frank Sinatra, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more favorites

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.