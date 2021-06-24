City of Destin to host July 4 fireworks

Special to Gannett

In honor of Independence Day, the city of Destin and Compass Resorts will host the 35th annual Independence Day Fireworks Show over the East Pass at 9 p.m. July 4. Tune in to Z96 (96.5 FM) for the simulcast music.

In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will take place on Monday, July 5, at 9 p.m.

The city of Destin encourages everyone to think “safety first” if you plan to set off your own fireworks.

Firework laws shall be enforced and if you plan to purchase legal fireworks do so from a state-certified fireworks distributor only. Place used fireworks in a bucket of water before you dispose of them, keep small children and animals away from the fireworks and never relight those that do not work.

For a list of hundreds of sparklers that are legal to use in Florida, visit the State Fire Marshal's website at www.myfloridacfo.com/division/sfm/bfp/approvedsparklerlists.htm.