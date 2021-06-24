Destin Library presents a Japanese Magical Journey July 1

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Destin Library presents Japanese Magical Journey with performer Yasu Ishida at 10:30 a.m. July 1.

Prepare to be amazed, dazzled, and bewildered by an exciting storytelling show incorporating Japanese folktales with origami and magic tricks. The show will be presented as an in-person screening at the library followed by an origami folding session with library staff.

Yasu Ishida, Master of Fine Arts in Theater for Young Audiences, is an award-winning magician, director, and storyteller. He has enthralled audiences all over the United States including performances at Disney Summer Stage Kids in New York and at the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.

Learn more about Yasu on his website, www.yasutheatre.com.

Register for this event at www.cityofdestin.com/655/Summer-Reading. Space is limited, so register early. If you have any questions, contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.