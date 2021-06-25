Celebrate the July 4th with fireworks, music and more

Let Freedom Ring

HarborWalk Village’s 4th of July celebration, Let Freedom Ring, begins at 7 p.m. July 2 with The Two Hoo Doos. The Miles Band performs July 3 at 7 p.m. and The Manly Hero July 4 at 7 p.m. Fireworks and fire spinning by Autumn Lyfe begin at 9 p.m. Sunday. On-site parking $10.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

City of Destin Fireworks

In honor of Independence Day, the City of Destin and Compass Resorts will host the 35th Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show over the East Pass at 9 p.m. July 4. Tune in to Z96 (96.5 FM) for the simulcast music. In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show will take place on Monday, July 5, at 9 pm.

Sunday Brunch

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Destin, 4287 Legendary Dr., will celebrate America’s 245th birthday with a freedom-inspired Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of special items will include Star Spangled Pancakes, Firecracker Sliders and Donut Poppers, and special beverages, like 4th of July Rum Punch, Patriotic Mimosas, Summertime Shooters and much more.

Seaside 4th of July

Seaside is hosting a day of patriotic activities from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Central Square, with storefronts decorated in red, white, and blue. While there will not be a parade along 30A, Seaside will feature second-line-style patriotic music performances around town throughout the day, with a special performance by the Rep Theatre. All of this will culminate into what will be the largest fireworks show not only in Seaside but along the entire Gulf Coast.

July 4 at Hotel Effie

Bring the whole family July 1 to explore the pier’s array of boutiques, eateries, galleries and nightlife, and enjoy live music with Boukou Groove July 1 at Hotel Effie, 1 Grand Sandestin Blvd, in Miramar Beach. On July 2, watch as pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows on stage at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Red, White & Baytowne

The Red, White, and Baytowne celebration takes place from 7-9:15 p.m. July 4 with music from Donovan Keith on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 9:15 p.m. The Village will also host kids activities including kids crafts, face painting, and balloon sculpting.