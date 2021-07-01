CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT  July 3

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Movies & S'mores Series

The free Movies & S'mores series will be at 5 p.m. July 3 in Camp Helen State Park Recreation Hall with food and fun. Seating will be provided. Programs begin at 6:30 p.m. with an interpretive table of activities, a merchandise table, prepackaged smores around the bonfire and a souvenir cup. Movie, "The Lion King (2019)" begins at sunset. Donations are accepted and will go directly to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park to be used to benefit the parks resource management, projects and interpretative programs.

• July 22: Onward with a special treasure hunt/guided tour throughout the park

Let Freedom Ring

HarborWalk Village’s 4th of July celebration, Let Freedom Ring, begins at 7 p.m. July 2 with The Two Hoo Doos. The Miles Band performs July 3 at 7 p.m. and The Manly Hero July 4 at 7 p.m. Fireworks and fire spinning by Autumn Lyfe begin at 9 p.m. Sunday. On-site parking $10.

Smoke on the Coast

Destin Commons will host 15 local non-profit organizations at the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ & Fireworks Festival from 5-10 p. m. July 3. Each non-profit organization teams up with a restaurant or BBQ aficionado. Cast your vote for $1 for your favorite BBQ team, support their mission, and enjoy a day of family fun.

Rock the Docks

Rock along the docks at HarborWalk Village and under the stars for a free live concert from 7-9 p.m. July 3 with 18 Miles Band.

• July 10: Flash Flood

• July17: way Ja Vu

• July 24: The Hoodoos

• July 31: Scenic Heights

• Aug. 7: FIinga Faya

• Aug. 14: TBA

4th of July Festival

Main Street’s 4th of July Festival will take place from 4-9 p.m. July 4 on Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th and S. 8th Street in DeFuniak Springs. Free to attend, with a variety of food trucks and craft vendors. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the evening's patriotic fireworks show. The Parade around Circle Drive begins at 4 p.m. and opening ceremonies are at 6 p.m.

Grayton Beach 4th of July Parade

The annual July 4th parade in Grayton Beach begins with line up on Holtz Avenue next to The Red Bar starts at 8 a.m. Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. Decorate your cars, jeeps, boats, bikes, scooters, etc. No registration needed. After the parade meet up at Grayton Coast Properties for popsicles, watermelon and lemonade.

Seaside 4th of July

Seaside is hosting a day of patriotic activities from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. in Central Square, with storefronts decorated in red, white, and blue. While there will not be a parade along 30A, Seaside will feature second-line-style patriotic music performances around town throughout the day, with a special performance by the Rep Theatre. All of this will culminate into what will be the largest fireworks show not only in Seaside but along the entire Gulf Coast.

Red, White & Baytowne

The Red, White, and Baytowne celebration takes place from 7-9:15 p.m. July 4 with music from Donovan Keith on the Events Plaza Stage at Baytowne Wharf. A fireworks display will light up the night sky at 9:15 p.m. The Village will also host kids activities including kids crafts, face painting, and balloon sculpting.

Rosemary Beach Summer Concerts

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the night on St. Augustine Green in Rosemary Beach with music of Ocean's Nine (boat Pop) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 5.

• July 12: Kool Kats (50's & 60's)

• July 19: British Invasion (Beatles and Stones)

• July 26: Flying High (Bryds to the Eagles)

• Aug. 2: Fais Do-Do (Cajun & Zydeco)

• Aug. 9: Totally Awesome 80's!

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Boukou Groove from 7-9 p.m. July 7 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• July 14: Forrest Williams Band

• July 21: Six Piece Suits

• July 28: Rust & Gold

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach July 8 with " Toy Story 4" on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movie at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• July 15 Moana

• July 22: Sonic the Hedgehog

• Aug. 5: Tom and Jerry

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up at 8 p.m. July 11 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf for the free movie “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” a featured film on the big screen.

• July 18: Pete's Dragon

• July 25: Sing

Foster Gallery

The public is invited to a reception celebrating both the Summer Rotation and upcoming Juried Special Exhibition artists at Foster Gallery from 5-7 p.m. July 14. Enjoy tasty sips and snacks while perusing all the works on display and available for purchase.

Summer Pop

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Jordan and Michelle’s “Back to Broadway” show, a fun-filled, high-energy tribute to the Broadway music of today and yesterday, July 17 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in the Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets to each event fundraiser are $30/person. Purchase tickets and packages at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• July 24 – Frank & Friends with Peter Lake. Enjoy tunes from Frank Sinatra, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more favorites

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Billy Gray Testimony

Billy Gray, who ministers to people around the world and is former pastor at The Gathering, will give his testimony at First Baptist Church, 201 Beach Dr. in Destin, on July 27 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.