Foster Gallery Summer Rotation artists announced

Special to Gannett

The CAA recently announced the local artists chosen to exhibit their original work in The Foster Gallery’s Summer rotation, which runs June 28 through Oct. 17, in its Grand Boulevard location.

The selected artists are Melody Bogle, Gayle Campbell, Andrea Chipser, Donnelle Clark, Kim Cleveland, Kim Eifrid, Betsy Latham, Robyn Martins, Mindy McLendon, Jessica Mincy, Mary Redmann, Andrea Scurto, Sherri Springer and Jenna Varney. The gallery will also feature ceramics from Skip Deems as well as hand-crafted jewelry from local artisans Hardwear Merry and The Salty Sparrow.

The public is invited to a reception celebrating both the Summer Rotation and upcoming Juried Special Exhibition artists from 5-7 p.m. July 14. Enjoy tasty sips and snacks while perusing all of the beautiful works on display and available for purchase.