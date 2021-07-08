CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT  July 10

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Distillery 98 Summer Concerts

Distillery 98, 835 Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach, will host a concert with Daniel Pratt, Logan Pitcher, at 6 p.m. July 10. Enjoy bites from local food trucks as well as specialty craft cocktails, beer and wine. Doors open at 5 p.m. Benefiting The Ohana Institute and presented by Step One Automotive Group. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/D98Tickets.

• July 17: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears, Casual Cadenza

• July 24: Raelyn Nelson Band, Heat & The Zydeco Gents

Rock the Docks

Rock along the docks at HarborWalk Village and under the stars for a free live concert from 7-9 p.m. July 10 with Flash Flood.

• July17: Sway Ja Vu

• July 24: The Hoodoos

• July 31: Scenic Heights

• Aug. 7: FIinga Faya

• Aug. 14: TBA

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket for the free movie “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” a featured film on the big screen at 8 p.m. July 11 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

• July 18: Pete's Dragon

• July 25: Sing

• Aug. 1: Inside Out

Seaside Lyceum Cinema Classics

Grab a blanket and enjoy the free movie "Jason and the Argonauts(1963)" under the stars at 8 p.m. July 11 on the Seaside Lyceum Lawn

• July 18: High Noon

• July 25: Field of Dreams

• Aug.1 Steel Magnolias

• Aug. 8: Ghostbusters

Havana Beach Burger Week

Enjoy an American classic with a Havana Beach twist. Havana Beach Bar & Grill and Havana Beach Rooftop will be offering a special Burger Lunch Menu daily July 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring their chefs’ most creative burgers.

Rosemary Beach Summer Concerts

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the night on St. Augustine Green in Rosemary Beach with music by Kool Kats (50's & 60's) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 12.

• July 19: British Invasion (Beatles and Stones)

• July 26: Flying High (Bryds to the Eagles)

• Aug. 2: Fais Do-Do (Cajun & Zydeco)

• Aug. 9: Totally Awesome 80's!

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Forrest Williams Band from 7-9 p.m. July 14 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• July 21: Six Piece Suits

• July 28: Rust & Gold

Wednesday Night Bonfire & Music

Come out to The Bay in Santa Rosa Beach at 5 p.m. July 14 for dinner, cold drinks and a bonfire with music by Boukou Groove on the beach of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

• July 21: Will Thompson Band

• July 28: Chris Alvarado Duo

Foster Gallery

The public is invited to a reception celebrating both the Summer Rotation and upcoming Juried Special Exhibition artists at Foster Gallery from 5-7 p.m. July 14. Enjoy tasty sips and snacks while perusing all the works on display and available for purchase.

Movie Night at Alys Beach

Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy "Alice in Wonderland" under the stars at 8 p.m. July 14 at the Alys Beach Central Park. All outdoor movies are free and open to the public.

• July 21: How to Eat Fried Worms

• July 28: Little Mermaid

• Aug. 4: Secret Life of Pets

Grand Boulevard Outdoor Theater

Join Emerald Coast Theatre Company for a free outdoor performance of A Midsummer Nights Dream every Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Grand Boulevard. Bring your own chair or blanket for a magical night under the stars.

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach July 15 with "Moana" on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movie at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• July 22: Sonic the Hedgehog

• Aug. 5: Tom and Jerry

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Central Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and watch "Raya & The Last Dragon" at 8 p.m. July 16 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.

• July 23: Frozen 2

• July 30: Up

• Aug. 6: Tom & Jerry

• Aug. 13: Monsters Inc

• Aug. 20: Zootopia

• Aug. 27: Tangled

Summer Pop

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Jordan and Michelle’s “Back to Broadway” show, a fun-filled, high-energy tribute to the Broadway music of today and yesterday, July 17 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in the Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets to each event fundraiser are $30/person. Purchase tickets and packages at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• July 24 – Frank & Friends with Peter Lake. Enjoy tunes from Frank Sinatra, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more favorites

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Movies & S'mores Series

The free Movies & S'mores series will be at 5 p.m. July 22 in Camp Helen State Park Recreation Hall with food and fun. Seating will be provided. Programs begin at 6:30 p.m. with an interpretive table of activities, a merchandise table, prepackaged smores around the bonfire and a souvenir cup. Movie, "Onward,” with a special treasure hunt/guided tour throughout the park, begins at sunset. Donations are accepted and will go directly to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park to be used to benefit the parks resource management, projects and interpretative programs.

Billy Gray Testimony

Billy Gray, who ministers to people around the world and is former pastor at The Gathering, will give his testimony at First Baptist Church, 201 Beach Dr. in Destin, on July 27 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.