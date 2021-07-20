DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT July 21

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Mattie Kelly Arts Center

Jesus Christ Superstar is the 2021 Summer Musical at 7:30 p.m. July 21-24 and 2 p.m. July 25 on Mainstage. at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Amphitheater in Niceville. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. Call the Box Office for tickets at 729-6000 or visit https://mattiekellyartscenter.org/.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Six Piece Suits from 7-9 p.m. July 21 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• July 28: Rust & Gold

• Aug. 4: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

• Aug. 11: Casey Kearney

• Aug. 18: The HooDoos

• Aug. 25: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Wednesday Night Bonfire & Music

Come out to The Bay in Santa Rosa Beach at 5 p.m. July 21 for dinner, cold drinks and a bonfire with music by Will Thompson Band on the beach of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

• July 28: Chris Alvarado Duo

Movie Night at Alys Beach

Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy " How to Eat Fried Worms" under the stars at 8 p.m. July 21 at the Alys Beach Central Park. All outdoor movies are free and open to the public.

• July 28: Little Mermaid

• Aug. 4: Secret Life of Pets

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach July 22 with "Sonic the Hedgehog" on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movie at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• Aug. 5: Tom and Jerry

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Grand Boulevard Outdoor Theater

Join Emerald Coast Theatre Company for a free outdoor performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream every Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Grand Boulevard. Bring your own chair or blanket for a magical night under the stars.

Summer Storytime on the Lawn

Cuddlers and Toddlers Storytime is continuing through the summer at 10 a.m. every Thursday and run approximately 20 minutes. Come enjoy Tails & Tales themed stories while waiting for the weekly Summer Reading events to begin at 10:30 a.m. Get more information at cityofdestin.com/655/Summer-Reading. If you have any questions, call 837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

Movies & S'mores Series

The free Movies & S'mores series will be at 5 p.m. July 22 in Camp Helen State Park Recreation Hall with food and fun. Seating will be provided. Programs begin at 6:30 p.m. with an interpretive table of activities, a merchandise table, prepackaged smores around the bonfire and souvenir cup. Movie, "Onward," with a special treasure hunt/guided tour throughout the park. Begins at sunset. Donations are accepted and will go directly to the Friends of Camp Helen State Park to be used to benefit the parks resource management, projects and interpretative programs.

Central Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and watch " Frozen 2” at 8 p.m. July 23 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.

• July 30: Up

• Aug. 6: Tom & Jerry

• Aug. 13: Monsters Inc

• Aug. 20: Zootopia

• Aug. 27: Tangled

Rock the Docks

Rock along the docks at HarborWalk Village and under the stars for a free live concert from 7-9 p.m. July 24 with The Hoodoos.

• July 31: Scenic Heights

• Aug. 7: FIinga Faya

• Aug. 14: TBA

Distillery 98 Summer Concerts

Distillery 98, 835 Serenoa Road in Santa Rosa Beach, will host a concert with Raelyn Nelson Band, Heat & The Zydeco Gents at 6 p.m. July 24. Enjoy bites from local food trucks as well as specialty craft cocktails, beer and wine. Doors open at 5 p.m. Benefiting The Ohana Institute and presented by Step One Automotive Group. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/D98Tickets.

Seaside Lyceum Cinema Classics

Grab a blanket and enjoy the free movie " Field of Dreams" under the stars at 8 p.m. July 25 on the Seaside Lyceum Lawn

• Aug.1 Steel Magnolias

• Aug. 8: Ghostbusters

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket for the free movie “Sing,” a featured film on the big screen, at 8 p.m. July 25 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

• Aug. 1: Inside Out

Summer at HarborWalk Village

• Monday: Dance to your own beat with a silent disco experience in front of the main stage from 7-10 p.m. Sanitized headphones provided.

• Tuesday: Carnival comes to HarborWalk Village with live music on the main stage at 6:30 p.m. and the Fat Tuesday Parade at 8:30 p.m. Catch beads as the floats roll through the Village. Want to celebrate on a float with you and your krewe or promote your business? Email events@harborwalkvillage.com or call 850-424-0600.

• Thursday: All American Thursday is from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Celebrate the USA with a one-of-a-kind vintage airshow, hero salute, live entertainment, fireworks and a fire spinning show with Hero Salute and Vintage Air Show 6:30 p m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Rosemary Beach Summer Concerts

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the night on St. Augustine Green in Rosemary Beach with music of Flying High (Bryds to the Eagles) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 26.

• Aug. 9: Totally Awesome 80's!

Billy Gray Testimony

Billy Gray, who ministers to people around the world and is former pastor at The Gathering, will give his testimony at First Baptist Church, 201 Beach Dr. in Destin, on July 27 at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 6 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and light snacks. Get the chance to meet local artists and view work from artists both regionally and from the Okaloosa/Walton area- including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators.

Endless Summer Concerts

Keep the summer going by enjoying live music with The Shakedown at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 on the Main Stage at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking fee is $10.

Aug. 28: Grape Drink

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Labor Day Celebration

Send off summer with live music by Flash Flood at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 and Tobacco Road at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at HarborWalk Village. Fireworks and Fire Spinning by Autumn Lyfe at 9 p.m. Sunday. On-site parking fee $10.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.