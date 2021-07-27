DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT July 28

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Rust & Gold from 7-9 p.m. July 28 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• Aug. 4: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears

• Aug. 11: Casey Kearney

• Aug. 18: The HooDoos

• Aug. 25: Big Al & The Heavyweights

Wednesday Night Bonfire & Music

Come out to The Bay in Santa Rosa Beach at 5 p.m. July 28 for dinner, cold drinks and a bonfire with music by Chris Alvarado Duo on the beach of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Movie Night at Alys Beach

Bring blankets and low back chairs to enjoy "Little Mermaid" under the stars at 8 p.m. July 28 at the Alys Beach Central Park. All outdoor movies are free and open to the public.

• Aug. 4: Secret Life of Pets

Grand Boulevard Outdoor Theater

Join Emerald Coast Theatre Company for a free outdoor performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream every Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Grand Boulevard. Bring your own chair or blanket for a magical night under the stars.

Summer Storytime on the Lawn

Cuddlers and Toddlers Storytime is continuing through the summer at 10 a.m. every Thursday and run approximately 20 minutes. Come enjoy Tails & Tales themed stories while waiting for the weekly Summer Reading events to begin at 10:30 a.m. Get more information at cityofdestin.com/655/Summer-Reading. If you have any questions, call 837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com.

SBDC: Main Street Small Business Seminar

An in-person event will discuss how to gain customers using social media; advocating for local businesses; and talking about financing with your banker from 8-9:15 a.m. July 29 at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre, 840 Baldwin Ave. in DeFuniak Springs. A light breakfast will be provided. No fee. To sign up, visit www.sbdc.uwf.edu under “Training & Events” Panama City area.

Central Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and watch "Up” at 8 p.m. July 30 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.

• Aug. 6: Tom & Jerry

• Aug. 13: Monsters Inc

• Aug. 20: Zootopia

• Aug. 27: Tangled

An Evening Under the Stars

Newsboy with special guests We Are Messengers, Brandon Heath and Adam Agee will perform at 6:30 p.m. July 31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. To purchase tickets visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6550299.

Rock the Docks

Rock along the docks at HarborWalk Village and under the stars for a free live concert from 7-9 p.m. July 31 with Scenic Heights.

• Aug. 7: FIinga Faya

• Aug. 14: TBA

Woods & Waffles Brunch

World of Beer, 4827 Legendary Dr., will serve up its Woofs & Waffles Brunch, featuring fun and delicious menu items, including Fido’s Flatbread, Human Treats, Doggie Brunch Bowl and much more beginning at 11 a.m. Aug 1. Bring your fur babies and join in on the brunch that is all about them. The Woofs & Waffles Brunch will offer human and doggy themed specials, as well as favorites like the WOB*Star Breakfast, Avocado Toast, Chicken & Waffles Sandwich and more, and the boozy beverages like BeerMosas, Bloody Mary’s and top-notch beer choices, that have made the World of Beer brand world-famous.

Seaside Lyceum Cinema Classics

Grab a blanket and enjoy the free movie "Steel Magnolias" under the stars at 8 p.m. Aug. 1 on the Seaside Lyceum Lawn

• Aug. 8: Ghostbusters

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket for the free movie “Inside Out,” a featured film on the big screen, at 8 p.m. Aug. 1 on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Summer at HarborWalk Village

• Monday: Dance to your own beat with a silent disco experience in front of the main stage from 7-10 p.m. Sanitized headphones provided.

• Tuesday: Carnival comes to HarborWalk Village with live music on the main stage at 6:30 p.m. and the Fat Tuesday Parade at 8:30 p.m. Catch beads as the floats roll through the Village. Want to celebrate on a float with you and your krewe or promote your business? Email events@harborwalkvillage.com or call 850-424-0600.

• Thursday: All American Thursday is from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Celebrate the USA with a one-of-a-kind vintage airshow, hero salute, live entertainment, fireworks and a fire spinning show with Hero Salute and Vintage Air Show 6:30 p m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Rosemary Beach Moonlight & Movies

Bring blankets and lawn chairs for a movie night under the stars in Rosemary Beach Aug. 5 with "Tom and Jerry" on the Western Green. Balloon art starts at 6 p.m. and movie at 8:15 p.m. Enjoy popcorn and hot dogs on the beach from DogManDu.

• Aug. 12: Trolls World Tour

Sip N' Stroll Gallery Night

Enjoy an evening of art from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 6 at J.Leon Gallery and Studio, 13370 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach, with wine, champagne, and light snacks. Get the chance to meet local artists and view work from artists both regionally and from the Okaloosa/Walton area- including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, and illustrators.

BIA Annual Home Show

The Building Industry Association of Okaloosa & Walton Counties will hold the 42nd Annual Home Show at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8. This show offers not only new and exciting products, but informational seminars that are offered at no additional cost to attendees. The 2021 Home Show is a selling event.

Rosemary Beach Summer Concerts

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the night on St. Augustine Green in Rosemary Beach with music of Totally Awesome 80's from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9.

Cissy's Grand Opening

Destin’s newest coffee and sandwich shop, Cissy’s Scenic 98 Café, will host a grand opening celebration, complete with a ribbon cutting from the Destin Chamber of Commerce, on Aug. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Endless Summer Concerts

Keep the summer going by enjoying live music with The Shakedown at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 on the Main Stage at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking fee is $10.

Aug. 28: Grape Drink

Hydroflight Monday

Enjoy shows from fly-board extraordinaire Ben Merrell over the lagoon at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 2.

Boomin' Tuesday

Turn your eyes on the sky at Baytowne Wharf and watch as the sky lights up with a fireworks show over the Lagoon at 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 3. Also, a DJ Dance Party with DJ Mike Whitty begins at 7 p.m. in the Events Plaza.

Magical Thursday

Magic, music, and mayhem with Baytowne Wharf’s featured pirate Captain Davy takes you on an adventure with two magic shows at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5.

Arts & Drafts

Stroll along the Destin harbor as you experience an evening filled with live music and seasonal craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Interact with various local artisans as they create unique art or take part in the community art project. Each sampling is 5oz. and requires two tokens. Must be 21 or older to purchase a token package. Purchase at the event or in advance at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiaroio6e2370686&llr=hyor7zuab. On-site parking fee is $10.

Labor Day Celebration

Send off summer with live music by Flash Flood at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 and Tobacco Road at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at HarborWalk Village. Fireworks and Fire Spinning by Autumn Lyfe at 9 p.m. Sunday. On-site parking fee $10.

Taste of the Season

Enjoy a sampling of the season and special subscription rates at Taste of the Season launch party with the ECTC tribe on Thursday, Sept 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space. The event is free and open to the public.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.