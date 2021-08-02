Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation names Estelle Grengs as 2021 Festival of the Arts poster art contest winner

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation (MKAF) has named artist Estelle Grengs the 2021 Festival of the Arts poster contest winner.

Born and raised in New Hampshire, Grengs is a self-taught artist who molds a unique and whimsical folk art style that embraces her experiences growing up in New England as well as her adventures as an Air Force spouse. Grengs uses mostly acrylics but enjoys the versatility that mixed media art offers her pieces.

Through vivid, bold colors, she continues to create lively and happy artwork for her each and every customer. You can find her work on her website estellegrengsart.com, at her new gallery in Freeport, and at many galleries along Florida's Emerald Coast.

"Winning this prestigious award back in 2018 blossomed my art career," Grengs said. "To win the Mattie Kelly poster contest again in 2021 is a complete honor. I am forever grateful to the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation for continuing to support my dreams as an artist.”

As the annual poster art contest winner, Grengs award-winning art receives a cash prize of $500. The winning poster becomes the signature artwork to promote the 26th annual festival poster, postcards, the festival guide, T-shirts, and souvenirs, on the MKAF website, social media pages, and more. Festival attendees are invited to view Grengs' winning art at this year’s Festival of the Arts, where the artwork will be available for purchase. In addition, the art is featured on this year’s official poster and a festival T-shirt.

"We're excited to have Estelle's vibrant, colorful artwork this year for our posters and T-shirts," said Deb Nissley, MKAF festival producer. "This represents Estelle's fourth win in the poster competition. All festivalgoers can find her original artwork in booth No. 1."

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30 and 31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin.

This event is free to attendees.

During the festival, artists from across the United States will offer up their original artwork in the form of oil, watercolor, acrylic, and glass paintings; photography, sculpture, pottery, wood, paper, fiber, mosaics, mixed media, jewelry designs, and more in order to compete for $10,000 in cash prizes in 27 award categories, including the coveted “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice Award,” which is selected by festival fans. The festival also features a Collaborative Art Exhibit, which showcases select artwork of more than 60 community adult and student artists.

A celebration of art, music, food, and family fun, special features of the festival include a live music lineup, arts and craft activities for children, souvenir posters and T-shirts, and more.