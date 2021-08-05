It’s going to be 'Jawsome!' during free movie ‘Dive In’ Night at Crab Island

Special to Gannett

NICEVILLE — Emerald Coast Marine and title sponsor Mercury Marine are co-hosting an exciting free movie night and float-in watch party at Crab Island on Aug. 14 beginning at sunset.

“The Shallows” starring actress Blake Lively is an action-packed surfer-meets-shark thriller that will be presented on the giant Splashboards jumbo screen.

“We welcome friends from throughout the boating community to join us and to enjoy a unique, 'dive-in' movie experience on the big screen,” said Emerald Coast Marine President Shawn Talpey. “The last time we hosted ‘The Meg’ in 2019 at Crab Island, we had about 175 boats out for a great gathering. Many of our customers have been clamoring for another movie night and after a lengthy period of COVID restrictions, we believe everyone is eager to have some fun and celebrate the boating life — and this is just the free ticket!”