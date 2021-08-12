CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT  Aug. 14

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Rock the Docks

Rock along the docks at HarborWalk Village and under the stars for a free live concert from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 14.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with The HooDoo from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 18 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• Sept. 1: Forrest Williams Band

• Sept. 8: Chris Alvarado

• Sept. 15: Will Thompson Band

• Sept. 22: Cadillac Willy

• Sept. 29: Jessie Ritter

Chateau d'Esclans Wine Tasting

The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a Chateau d'Esclans Wine Tasting on Aug. 19 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Dress to impress in rose, blush, and cream while enjoying live music by David Seering, wine, appetizers, and more. A full bar available for purchase. This is a private event with limited tickets available. Tickets are $75 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. Please email events@thelcrg.com to purchase.

Central Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and watch "Zootopia" at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.

• Aug. 27: Tangled

Arts & Drafts

Stroll along the Destin harbor as you experience an evening filled with live music and seasonal craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Interact with various local artisans as they create unique art or take part in the community art project. Each sampling is 5 ounces and requires two tokens. Must be 21 or older to purchase a token package. Purchase at the event or in advance at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiaroio6e2370686&llr=hyor7zuab. On-site parking fee is $10.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Sept. 5, Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Taste of the Season

Enjoy a sampling of the season and special subscription rates at Taste of the Season launch party with the ECTC tribe on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space. The event is free and open to the public.

Business After Hours

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Walton County for a combined

Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9.The event is free for Chamber and YPWC members and is $10 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit

http://www.waltonareachamber.com.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional productions begin with “Nunsense” Sept. 17-Oct. 3. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Dec. 9-19: “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Two shows on Sunday, Dec 19 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.