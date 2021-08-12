DCWA holding wine tasting with Alessia Antinori

Special to Gannett

Join Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation at The Henderson from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 20 for an intimate and educational tasting of Antinori wines presented in person by Erik Saccomani and virtually by Alessia Antinori.

The wines presented in partnership with Wine World during the tasting will be:

RECEPTION:

Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri Bianco Vermentino 2020

TASTING:

Castello della Sala ‘Cervaro della Sala’ 2009

Castello della Sala ‘Cervaro della Sala’ 2019

Badia a Passignano Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2017

Tenuta Tignanello, Toscana IGT ‘Tignanello’ 2008

Tenuta Tignanello, Toscana IGT ‘Tignanello’ 2018

Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri Superiore ‘Guado al Tasso’ 2014

Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri Superiore ‘Guado al Tasso’ 2018

Tickets to this intimate wine education event are extremely limited and are on sale now.