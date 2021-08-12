DCWA holding wine tasting with Alessia Antinori
Join Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation at The Henderson from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 20 for an intimate and educational tasting of Antinori wines presented in person by Erik Saccomani and virtually by Alessia Antinori.
The wines presented in partnership with Wine World during the tasting will be:
RECEPTION:
Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri Bianco Vermentino 2020
TASTING:
Castello della Sala ‘Cervaro della Sala’ 2009
Castello della Sala ‘Cervaro della Sala’ 2019
Badia a Passignano Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2017
Tenuta Tignanello, Toscana IGT ‘Tignanello’ 2008
Tenuta Tignanello, Toscana IGT ‘Tignanello’ 2018
Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri Superiore ‘Guado al Tasso’ 2014
Tenuta Guado al Tasso, Bolgheri Superiore ‘Guado al Tasso’ 2018
Tickets to this intimate wine education event are extremely limited and are on sale now.