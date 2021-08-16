Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast announces line up of foodie festivals

Special to Gannett

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast (BGCEC) recently announced an extension of the annual Mac & Cheese Festival in Destin with the addition of the first-ever BrunchFest in Pensacola and Epic Bakery Competition in DeFuniak Springs.

All proceeds from the family-friendly events benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, a non-profit organization with clubs located in Pensacola, Crestview, South Walton, DeFuniak Springs, Destin, and Fort Walton Beach.

"What better way to celebrate and support our club kids than a series of festivals focusing on family and foodie favorites?" said Shervin Rassa, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. "We are excited about the expansion of Mac & Cheese as well as bringing new and fun events to both Pensacola and DeFuniak Springs."

Epic Bakery Competition

The first-ever Epic Bakery Competition takes place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, on Main Street in DeFuniak Springs. Competing teams provide samples to attendees and compete for the Best Baked Goods in Town.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids 3 -12 years old. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite or by visiting the BGCEC website at EmeraldCoastBGC.org or Facebook Event.

BrunchFest

The first-ever BrunchFest, presented by Cox Media and StarPoint Screening, is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Seville Quarter in Downtown Pensacola. Competing teams provide samples to attendees and compete for the Best Brunch in Town.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids 5 -16 years old. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite or by visiting the BGCEC website at EmeraldCoastBGC.org or Facebook Event.

Mac & Cheese Festival

The fourth annual Mac & Cheese Festival presented by Cox Media is from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Destin Commons. This family-friendly event will feature gourmet, chef-inspired twists on the South’s favorite comfort food. Local restaurants will compete for the best mac in town. Be there to sample everything for yourself and cast your vote.

Tickets are $45 for V.I.C. (Very Important Cheese); $25 for adults; and $15 for kids 3-12 years old. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite or by visiting the BGCEC website at EmeraldCoastBGC.org or Facebook Event.

Is your restaurant, food truck, or catering company interested in competing for a cause? To compete, volunteer, and sponsor, contact hello@francesroy.com.