MAHI seeking digital artists for unique curation

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — MAHI, the world's first NFT digital art gallery, announced the launch of an inaugural curation with a call to digital artists and creators specializing in marine wildlife and ocean landscapes.

Interested artists are invited to submit their original works of art on the project's website mahitoken.org. Chosen artists benefit from a virtual gallery showing, promotion, and exposure across social media and other digital platforms, and will receive 50,000 MAHI tokens in exchange for an original, custom piece.

Artists may choose to hold tokens as personal investments or sell them after one year. MAHI is serious about marine life protection and ocean conservation with 10% of the MAHI token supply reserved to support ocean conservation agencies.

"We are not creating a corporation, the MAHI project is a community of individuals who care about marine life and ocean conservation, and we believe that art is a special platform to generate awareness while providing a digital gallery for artists and creators to display their work," said Greg Fisher, community manager of MAHI "We are looking for originality and creativity, and for this first curation, we are choosing 20 unique pieces."

Submitted works are selected by a committee and unique works representing the following categories are given preference: beauty and majesty of the ocean and/or its marine life, the impact of rising sea levels and pollution, people who rely on the ocean for their livelihood, and the efforts of conservationists, scientists, and those fighting to protect the oceans. Additional scoring criteria include the complexity of digital technology and demonstrated professional quality.

The artist's creations must be original and art listed on any other NFT marketplace will not be accepted.

For more information and to submit digital works of art for consideration, visit mahitoken.org.