CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Aug. 21

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Big Al & The Heavyweights from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 25 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• Sept. 1: Forrest Williams Band

• Sept. 8: Chris Alvarado

• Sept. 15: Will Thompson Band

• Sept. 22: Cadillac Willy

• Sept. 29: Jessie Ritter

• Oct. 6: Boukou Groove

• Oct. 13: The Pickled Pickers

• Oct. 20: Modern Eldorados

• Oct. 27: Forrest Williams Band

Chef's Table Wine Dinner

The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a four course Chef's Table Wine Dinner presented by Master Sommelier Craig Collins and Breakthru Beverage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 26.The menu has been created by Chef Ken Duenas and will feature four courses paired perfectly with each wine. Live music by Jamah Terry. Tickets are $150 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. Email events@thelcrg.com to purchase.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Central Square Cinema

Grab a blanket and watch "Tangled" at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.

Blood Drive by One Blood

One Blood will be hosting a blood drive in the parking lot outside at Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill at Destin Commons from 12-6 p.m. Aug. 28.

30Avenue Concert Series

Come out to 30Avenue from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1 on the green to enjoy live music with The Shakedown under the stars in Inlet Beach. Bring a blanket or low back lawn chairs.

Sept 2: Heritage Duo

Sept 3: Sand Ole Opry

Sept 4: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 5: Mat Hall Trio

Sept 6: Daniel Pratt

Sept 8: Casey Kearney

Sept 9: Jim Couch

Sept 10: Fox Play

Sept 11: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 15: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 16: Casey Kearney

Sept 17: Mat Hall Trio

Sept 18: Sand Ole Opry

Sept 22: Daniel Pratt

Sept 23: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 24: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 25: Jim Couch

Sept 29: The Shakedown

Sept 30: Sand Ole Opry

Baytowne Art & Food Fest

Village of Baytowne Wharf hosts Perfect Hues: Baytowne Art & Food Fest from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 3-5. Stroll The Village streets and browse a variety of artwork from local and regional artists. Savor bites from some of the area's best restaurants and food trucks. Enjoy live music throughout the festival and a fireworks show over the lagoon on Sunday at 9:30.

Arts & Drafts

Stroll along the Destin harbor as you experience an evening filled with live music and seasonal craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Interact with various local artisans as they create unique art or take part in the community art project. Each sampling is 5 ounces and requires two tokens. Must be 21 or older to purchase a token package. Purchase at the event or in advance at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiaroio6e2370686&llr=hyor7zuab. On-site parking fee is $10.

Destin Tribute Festival

Destin Tribute Fest is coming to Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive from 2-10 p.m. Sept. 5. Music-lovers are invited to spend their Sunday rocking out to tribute music from Rush, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boston, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Queen, Styx & Pink Floyd. Tickets sold online only at

https://pensacolatributefest.ticketspice.com/destin. Food trucks and adult beverages will be available for sale. No coolers, food, or alcoholic beverages allowed to be brought in. Bring a chair and enjoy the whole day rocking it out with awesome tribute bands.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Sept. 5, Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Concerts in the Village

The World Famous Velcro Pygmies want to take you on a little journey at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. General Admission is $15 per adult, free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Sept. 16: Rust & Gold Desolation Road, ultimate Neil YOung/Bob Dylan Tribute Band

• Sept. 23: Kickstand Jenny

• Sept. 30: Chasin' Jaymie

• Oct. 7: The Heather Hayes Experience

Taste of the Season

Enjoy a sampling of the season and special subscription rates at Taste of the Season launch party with the ECTC tribe on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space. The event is free and open to the public.

Business After Hours

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Walton County for a combined Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and Oct. 21.The event is free for Chamber and YPWC members and is $10 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit

http://www.waltonareachamber.com.

Hops for Hounds

The Fourth Annual Hops for Hounds will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Destin Commons. Sample beers from nine breweries at each of the murals while strolling through the Commons with your pup. The $35 ticket includes beer, light bites, a doggy swag bag for first 100 people to register, and festivities. Funds raised will help Dog-Harmony launch new 2021 local area shelter enrichment programs. Please no prong, shock or choke collars.

Bubbly Baytowne

Baytowne Wharf hosts an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Check in by the fountain to receive a complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass and a map outlining specific merchants to visit starting at 5 p.m. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Ahoy Matey! Join the Village of Baytowne Wharf from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for a free evening full of adventure with special guest Captain Davy. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and more.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional productions begin with “Nunsense” Sept. 17-Oct. 3. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Dec. 9-19: “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Two shows on Sunday, Dec 19 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Enjoy a free movie on the big-screen during Baytowne Wharf's Throwback Thursday Cinema at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and Oct. 28. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public. Grab you blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy this week's featured film.

Artful Dining Series: Wine Dinner Benefiting MKAF

Join Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation at Vin'tij Food & Wine in Grand Boulevard at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 for the next ArtFul Dining series of wine dinners benefiting MKAF’s arts education and community engagement initiatives. Vin’tij Executive Chef Iganacio Bernal will orchestrate a culinary palette to pair with the incredible wines. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $195/non-members and $175/members and includes all food and wine.

ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival

ArtsQuest, produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, will be held Oct. 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Boulevard.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.