CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Aug. 21
Wednesday Night Concert Series
Enjoy free live entertainment with Big Al & The Heavyweights from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 25 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.
• Sept. 1: Forrest Williams Band
• Sept. 8: Chris Alvarado
• Sept. 15: Will Thompson Band
• Sept. 22: Cadillac Willy
• Sept. 29: Jessie Ritter
• Oct. 6: Boukou Groove
• Oct. 13: The Pickled Pickers
• Oct. 20: Modern Eldorados
• Oct. 27: Forrest Williams Band
Chef's Table Wine Dinner
The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a four course Chef's Table Wine Dinner presented by Master Sommelier Craig Collins and Breakthru Beverage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 26.The menu has been created by Chef Ken Duenas and will feature four courses paired perfectly with each wine. Live music by Jamah Terry. Tickets are $150 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. Email events@thelcrg.com to purchase.
Live Music @ 30Avenue
Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.
Central Square Cinema
Grab a blanket and watch "Tangled" at 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Seaside Amphitheater. Free and open to the public.
Blood Drive by One Blood
One Blood will be hosting a blood drive in the parking lot outside at Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill at Destin Commons from 12-6 p.m. Aug. 28.
30Avenue Concert Series
Come out to 30Avenue from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 1 on the green to enjoy live music with The Shakedown under the stars in Inlet Beach. Bring a blanket or low back lawn chairs.
Sept 2: Heritage Duo
Sept 3: Sand Ole Opry
Sept 4: Bo Adams Trio
Sept 5: Mat Hall Trio
Sept 6: Daniel Pratt
Sept 8: Casey Kearney
Sept 9: Jim Couch
Sept 10: Fox Play
Sept 11: Bo Adams Trio
Sept 15: Bo Adams Trio
Sept 16: Casey Kearney
Sept 17: Mat Hall Trio
Sept 18: Sand Ole Opry
Sept 22: Daniel Pratt
Sept 23: Bo Adams Trio
Sept 24: Bo Adams Trio
Sept 25: Jim Couch
Sept 29: The Shakedown
Sept 30: Sand Ole Opry
Baytowne Art & Food Fest
Village of Baytowne Wharf hosts Perfect Hues: Baytowne Art & Food Fest from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 3-5. Stroll The Village streets and browse a variety of artwork from local and regional artists. Savor bites from some of the area's best restaurants and food trucks. Enjoy live music throughout the festival and a fireworks show over the lagoon on Sunday at 9:30.
Arts & Drafts
Stroll along the Destin harbor as you experience an evening filled with live music and seasonal craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Interact with various local artisans as they create unique art or take part in the community art project. Each sampling is 5 ounces and requires two tokens. Must be 21 or older to purchase a token package. Purchase at the event or in advance at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiaroio6e2370686&llr=hyor7zuab. On-site parking fee is $10.
Destin Tribute Festival
Destin Tribute Fest is coming to Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive from 2-10 p.m. Sept. 5. Music-lovers are invited to spend their Sunday rocking out to tribute music from Rush, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boston, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Queen, Styx & Pink Floyd. Tickets sold online only at
https://pensacolatributefest.ticketspice.com/destin. Food trucks and adult beverages will be available for sale. No coolers, food, or alcoholic beverages allowed to be brought in. Bring a chair and enjoy the whole day rocking it out with awesome tribute bands.
Blood Drive
Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Sept. 5, Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.
Concerts in the Village
The World Famous Velcro Pygmies want to take you on a little journey at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. General Admission is $15 per adult, free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
• Sept. 16: Rust & Gold Desolation Road, ultimate Neil YOung/Bob Dylan Tribute Band
• Sept. 23: Kickstand Jenny
• Sept. 30: Chasin' Jaymie
• Oct. 7: The Heather Hayes Experience
Taste of the Season
Enjoy a sampling of the season and special subscription rates at Taste of the Season launch party with the ECTC tribe on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space. The event is free and open to the public.
Business After Hours
The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Walton County for a combined Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and Oct. 21.The event is free for Chamber and YPWC members and is $10 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit
http://www.waltonareachamber.com.
Hops for Hounds
The Fourth Annual Hops for Hounds will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Destin Commons. Sample beers from nine breweries at each of the murals while strolling through the Commons with your pup. The $35 ticket includes beer, light bites, a doggy swag bag for first 100 people to register, and festivities. Funds raised will help Dog-Harmony launch new 2021 local area shelter enrichment programs. Please no prong, shock or choke collars.
Bubbly Baytowne
Baytowne Wharf hosts an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Check in by the fountain to receive a complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass and a map outlining specific merchants to visit starting at 5 p.m. This event is free and for 21 and up only.
International Talk Like a Pirate Day
Ahoy Matey! Join the Village of Baytowne Wharf from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for a free evening full of adventure with special guest Captain Davy. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and more.
ECTC Productions
ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional productions begin with “Nunsense” Sept. 17-Oct. 3. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.
• Dec. 9-19: “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Two shows on Sunday, Dec 19 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee.
• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue
• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”
Throwback Thursday Cinema
Enjoy a free movie on the big-screen during Baytowne Wharf's Throwback Thursday Cinema at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and Oct. 28. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public. Grab you blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy this week's featured film.
Artful Dining Series: Wine Dinner Benefiting MKAF
Join Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation at Vin'tij Food & Wine in Grand Boulevard at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 for the next ArtFul Dining series of wine dinners benefiting MKAF’s arts education and community engagement initiatives. Vin’tij Executive Chef Iganacio Bernal will orchestrate a culinary palette to pair with the incredible wines. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $195/non-members and $175/members and includes all food and wine.
ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival
ArtsQuest, produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, will be held Oct. 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Boulevard.
Festival of the Arts
Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.
Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.
Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.
Hump Day Market
Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.
Redd's Fueling Station
Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.
Fitness Field Day
Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.
Grand Boulevard Farmers Market
Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.
Rosemary Beach Farmers Market
Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.