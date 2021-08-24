Broadway's Shoshana Bean to perform at Seagar's

Special to Gannett

To honor the reopening of Broadway, Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents award-winning singer and actress Shoshana Bean in the return to Seagar’s Prime Steak & Seafood on Sept. 14.

Seagar’s "Cabaret: A Tribute to Broadway" event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, 4000 S Sandestin Blvd. in Miramar Beach.

Tickets are $295 per person, all inclusive, and are available at https://bit.ly/SinfoniaCabaret21.

Award-winning singer and actress Shoshana Bean has graced the Broadway stage in lead roles such as "Wicked," "Hairspray," and "Waitress." Her three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the U.S. and U.K., with her fourth and most recent project, "SPECTRUM," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson.

Bean is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of "Hairspray," starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in "Wicked" and most recently as Jenna in "Waitress." She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of "Beaches."

The special evening, the same night that Broadway reopens, includes valet parking, a sparkling wine reception, four course meal prepared by Seagar's Executive Chef Lee Guidry, wine, and all gratuities.