Registration open for ECTC fall education program

MIRAMAR BEACH — Feeling dramatic?

It’s not too late to play a part in Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s (ECTC) 2021 Fall Educational Theatre Programs.

“There couldn’t be a time where self-expression through the performing arts is more essential for our children,” said ECTC co-founder and producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. “We realize most of the schools in our community cannot offer the theater arts and so we are thrilled to be able to supplement with our professional education programs.”

“Our goal at ECTC is to provide as many opportunities as possible for our students to come together and experience what it means to be a part of the tribe. Tribe means teamwork, tribe means confidence, tribe means community. ECTC is a place where every child can come and be a part of something greater than themselves and work towards a common goal,” added ECTC co-founder and associate artistic and education director Anna Fisher.

ECTC continues its popular Educational Theatre Program with creative and engaging offerings designed especially for young thespians from pre-school to high school. The full schedule of class dates and times along with and registration rate information can be found at www.EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

All programs are offered at Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s performance space at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach unless noted otherwise. Some programs are held at Florida Chautauqua Theatre (FCT), 848 Baldwin Ave. in DeFuniak Springs.

ECTC is implementing a Safety Protocol Plan in accordance with Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to ensure patrons can enjoy all offerings in a safe environment. Visit the website for the latest updates.