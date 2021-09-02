CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT  Sept. 4

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Alys Beach Crafted Cancelled

Alys Beach Crafted events in full are suspended until 2022 due to COVID. Purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

Baytowne Art & Food Fest

Village of Baytowne Wharf hosts Perfect Hues: Baytowne Art & Food Fest from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 3-5. Stroll The Village streets and browse a variety of artwork from local and regional artists. Savor bites from some of the area's best restaurants and food trucks. Enjoy live music throughout the festival and a fireworks show over the lagoon on Sunday at 9:30.

Arts & Drafts

Stroll along the Destin harbor as you experience an evening filled with live music and seasonal craft beer samplings from local and regional breweries from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Interact with various local artisans as they create unique art or take part in the community art project. Each sampling is 5 ounces and requires two tokens. Must be 21 or older to purchase a token package. Purchase at the event or in advance at http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eiaroio6e2370686&llr=hyor7zuab. On-site parking fee is $10.

30Avenue Concert Series

Come out to 30Avenue from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4 on the green to enjoy live music with Bo Adams Trio under the stars in Inlet Beach. Bring a blanket or low back lawn chairs.

Sept 5: Mat Hall Trio

Sept 6: Daniel Pratt

Sept 8: Casey Kearney

Sept 9: Jim Couch

Sept 10: Fox Play

Sept 11: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 15: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 16: Casey Kearney

Sept 17: Mat Hall Trio

Sept 18: Sand Ole Opry

Sept 22: Daniel Pratt

Sept 23: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 24: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 25: Jim Couch

Sept 29: The Shakedown

Sept 30: Sand Ole Opry

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

FOOW: Labor Day Weekend BBQ

Visit FOOW30a Sept. 5 from 5-9 p.m. for FOOW's BBQ Cookout Platter special, and enjoy family-friendly fun on the FOOW Green, including lawn games and live entertainment. Open to the public; outdoor activities available to FOOW patrons only. In an effort to seat guests more efficiently, reservations are not accepted.

Destin Tribute Festival

Destin Tribute Fest is coming to Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive from 2-10 p.m. Sept. 5. Music-lovers are invited to spend their Sunday rocking out to tribute music from Rush, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boston, Led Zeppelin, Journey, Queen, Styx & Pink Floyd. Tickets sold online only at

https://pensacolatributefest.ticketspice.com/destin. Food trucks and adult beverages will be available for sale. No coolers, food, or alcoholic beverages allowed to be brought in. Bring a chair and enjoy the whole day rocking it out with awesome tribute bands.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Sept. 5, Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Labor Day Patriot Scramble

Choose golf this Labor Day at Raven Golf Club for the Patriot Scramble on Sept. 6. This 4-person scramble has an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and will have prizes and on-course contests. This tournament is complimentary to all active/retired military and active first responders. Donations for Folds of Honor will be accepted.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Chris Alvarado from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 8 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• Sept. 15: Will Thompson Band

• Sept. 22: Cadillac Willy

• Sept. 29: Jessie Ritter

• Oct. 6: Boukou Groove

• Oct. 13: The Pickled Pickers

• Oct. 20: Modern Eldorados

• Oct. 27: Forrest Williams Band

Concerts in the Village

The World Famous Velcro Pygmies want to take you on a little journey at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. General Admission is $15 per adult, free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Sept. 16: Rust & Gold Desolation Road, ultimate Neil YOung/Bob Dylan Tribute Band

• Sept. 23: Kickstand Jenny

• Sept. 30: Chasin' Jaymie

• Oct. 7: The Heather Hayes Experience

Taste of the Season

Enjoy a sampling of the season and special subscription rates at Taste of the Season launch party with the ECTC tribe on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6:30-8 p.m. at ECTC’s performance space. The event is free and open to the public.

Business After Hours

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Walton County for a combined Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and Oct. 21.The event is free for Chamber and YPWC members and is $10 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit

http://www.waltonareachamber.com.

Groovin on the Green

Enjoy an evening of free live music with Will Thompson Band from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 12 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

• Oct. 10: Sugarcane Jane

• Nov. 14: Chris Alvarado Trio

• Dec. 12: Kyle LaMonica

Hops for Hounds

The Fourth Annual Hops for Hounds will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Destin Commons. Sample beers from nine breweries at each of the murals while strolling through the Commons with your pup. The $35 ticket includes beer, light bites, a doggy swag bag for first 100 people to register, and festivities. Funds raised will help Dog-Harmony launch new 2021 local area shelter enrichment programs. Please no prong, shock or choke collars.

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa and Walton County high schools who will take the Oct. 23 ACT and Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 SAT will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 28, 29 and Oct. 19 and 20 at Niceville high School. Another workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 17. Registrations must be postmarked by Sept. 13. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

ECPRO

The Emerald Coast Public Relations Organization will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 for their monthly lunch and learn meeting at the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, 34 Miracle Strip Parkway SE. September speaker, Stacey Young, is Community + Media Relations Strategist for Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism. Lunch is $15/members and first-time guests, $20/associates of members, $25/non-members and $10/students and program only. Call 850-974-3662.

Seagar's Cabaret

To honor the reopening of Broadway, Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents award-winning singer and actress Shoshana Bean at Seagar’s Cabaret: A Tribute to Broadway, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Seagar’s Prime Steaks & Seafood, 4000 S Sandestin Blvd. in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $295 per person, all inclusive, and are available at https://bit.ly/SinfoniaCabaret21.

Third Thursday Wine Walkabout

Gulf Place Merchants host the Third Thursday Wine Walkabout each month from 5-6:45 p.m. For $25, attendees can enjoy samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways while venturing to all of the unique Gulf Place shops.

Check with the Artists at Gulf Place to receive your complimentary glass and your walkabout map. Visit each participating merchant to be entered for a chance to win giveaways at the end of the night! Join Gulf Place Merchants for the monthly Wine Walkabout for an exciting local South Walton tradition.

January and February, 4 – 6 p.m.

March – December, 5 - 7 p.m.

Retired Officers' Wives' Club

NWFL Retired Officers' Wives' Club is kicking off the start of the Membership Season with a luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Two Trees Restaurant at FWB Golf Course, 1955 Lewis Turner Blvd. Lunch ($17) and Bunco at 11 a.m. New members, wives of retired officers from all services, always welcome. RSVP for lunch or more information email NWFloridaROWC@gmail.com.

Bubbly Baytowne

Baytowne Wharf hosts an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Check in by the fountain to receive a complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass and a map outlining specific merchants to visit starting at 5 p.m. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day

Ahoy Matey! Join the Village of Baytowne Wharf from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 for a free evening full of adventure with special guest Captain Davy. Come dressed in your best pirate costume and get ready for a scavenger hunt, magic show, costume contests, and more.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional productions begin with “Nunsense” Sept. 17-Oct. 3. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Dec. 9-19: “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Two shows on Sunday, Dec 19 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Burgers, Bourbon & Beer Festival

A new culinary experience in coming to the Destin harbor from 12-4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Destin Boardwalk behind Brotula's. The Burgers, Bourban & Beer Festival invites burger-lovers to enjoy an afternoon full of gourmet burgers from local restaurants, paired with local craft beers, bourbons, live music and more. This friendly food competition benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. Tickets on sale at www.eatsomeburgers.com.

International Coastal Cleanup

Friends of South Walton Sea Turtles will host the International Coastal Cleanup from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 18 on the beaches of South Walton. If you would like to join in a clean up at a Regional Access, you will find host Volunteer Beach Ambassadors at Inlet Beach Regional Access, Santa Clara Regional Access, Van Ness Butler Regional Access, Ed Walline Regional Access, Dune Allen Regional Access, Miramar Beach Regional Access

Supper Club Series Three: Alice in Wonderland

The third dinner in the Alys Beach Supper Club series features an Alice in Wonderland themed cocktail dinner from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20 at 23 Nonesuch Way in Rosemary Beach. Journey into a topsy-turvy world that gets "curiouser and curiouser" as Chef Kevin Cavanaugh prepares a three-course dinner paired with unique cocktail creations from Austin Doiron and wine pairings from Hugues Le Berre. Purchase tickets at bigtickets.com.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Enjoy a free movie on the big-screen during Baytowne Wharf's Throwback Thursday Cinema at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and Oct. 28. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public. Grab you blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy this week's featured film.

Purses with a Purpose

A signature Shelter House event, Purses with a Purpose kicks off with a VIP event at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23, at Destin Commons next to Steve Madden and Express. The 10th-anniversary event also has light bites along with wine and specialty cocktails by Timber Creek Distillery. If unable to attend, shoppers will have access to virtually bid on handbags in the silent auction. VIP tickets are $25 before Sept. 23 and $30 at the door. Bargain shopping is from 12-8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 12-4 p.m. Sept. 25 with deep discounts on remaining merchandise, plus muffins, mimosas, and free admission. Both Friday and Saturday are free to attend and open to the public. Visit www.shelterhousenwfl.org and http://bidpal.net/purseswithapurpose for tickets and information.

Artful Dining Series: Wine Dinner Benefiting MKAF

Join Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation at Vin'tij Food & Wine in Grand Boulevard at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 for the next ArtFul Dining series of wine dinners benefiting MKAF’s arts education and community engagement initiatives. Vin’tij Executive Chef Iganacio Bernal will orchestrate a culinary palette to pair with the incredible wines. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $195/non-members and $175/members and includes all food and wine.

Sip N’ Stroll

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and light snacks from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at 13370 US Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, sculptors, and illustrators.

ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival

ArtsQuest, produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, will be held Oct. 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Boulevard.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.