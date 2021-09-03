Destin Chamber Trustees to honor first responders with free cookout

Special to Gannett

The Destin Chamber Trustee members are celebrating and thanking local first responders with a free cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Destin Fire Station No. 9, 848 Airport Road. They will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs.

All police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, beach safety, EMS and military are invited.

Trustee membership is the highest membership level in the Destin Chamber, and it shows a significant commitment to and investment in the chamber and in the community. Trustee members include BOTE, Century 21 Blue Marlin Pelican, Destin – Fort Walton Beach, Eglin Federal Credit Union, Five Channels, Fort Walton Beach

Medical Center, Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, Holloway Yacht Charters, Okaloosa Gas District, Trustmark, and Warren Averett.

Community members are invited to stop by the event to show their appreciation to our first responders.