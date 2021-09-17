Baytowne Beer Festival returns Oct. 8 and 9

Special to Gannett

Gather your friends and raise your pitchers at the 13th annual Baytowne Beer Festival Oct. 8-9.

The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is transformed for the “Best Beer Fest on the Emerald Coast," featuring more than 40 on-site craft brewers, nearly 200 domestic and international craft beers, seminars, samplings and live music.

Tickets may be purchased at www.bigtickets.com/events/baytowne/beerfest21/.

Friday Beer From Around Here, 6-8 p.m.

Sample local breweries, taste appetizers from merchants in The Village of Baytowne Wharf, and enjoy live music by the Forrest Williams Band on the Events Plaza Lawn.

Saturday VIP Event, 1-2 p.m.

Exclusive beer tastings and great food from Marlin Grill. This ticket is all-inclusive for Saturday's events and guests can beat the entry lines.

Grand Tasting Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

Brewery representatives will be available to discuss the different types of lagers and ales, teaching about the variety of styles. Guests can enjoy live music by The Modern Eldorados and The Moon Lagoons. All ticket holders will be provided a Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest tasting glass for sampling.