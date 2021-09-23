DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Sept. 25

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Sept. 27

• Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Sept. 28

Crab Island Movie

Emerald Coast Marine with title sponsor Mercury Marine are co-hosting a free movie night and float-in watch party at Crab Island beginning at 6 p.m./sunset Sept. 25. “The Shallows” is an action-packed surfer-meets-jaws thriller.

Purses with a Purpose

Bargain shopping is from 12-4 p.m. Sept. 25 with muffins, mimosas, and free admission. Saturday is free to attend and open to the public. Visit www.shelterhousenwfl.org and http://bidpal.net/purseswithapurpose for tickets and information.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America’s September Program Meeting will be from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 850-496-3466 with any questions.

30Avenue Concert Series

Come out to 30Avenue from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25 on the green to enjoy live music of Jim Couch under the stars in Inlet Beach. Bring a blanket or low back lawn chairs.

Sept 29: The Shakedown

Sept 30: Sand Ole Opry

Artful Dining Series

Join Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation at Vin'tij Food & Wine in Grand Boulevard at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 for the next ArtFul Dining series of wine dinners benefiting MKAF’s arts education and community engagement initiatives. Vin’tij Executive Chef Iganacio Bernal will orchestrate a culinary palette to pair with the incredible wines. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $195/non-members and $175/members and includes all food and wine.

ECTC Season Events

Season events with the Emerald Coast Theatre Company include Cabaret on the Boulevard, musical selections performed by the Nunsense cast and ECTC performers, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. All events are offered at ECTC's performance space at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $20 to $30 per person at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Bryan Kennedy and Forrest Williams Songs Around the Campfire.

• Oct. 29/30, 7:30 p.m. — Cabaret on the BOO-levard for a spooky night with some of the most popular hair-raising Broadway showtunes.

• Dec. 14/15, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. — Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard.with live musical selections, including classic holiday songs and carols.

• Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. — The Fall of April (Stalin and Churchill). Written and performed by Bruce Collier, about World War II’s “Big Three,” Josef Stalin, Winston Churchill, and Franklin Roosevelt. One month, two deaths, and the Dawn of the Cold War. The Fall of April.

• Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Give ‘em Hell Harry! performed by Alan Tuttle. A faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency from his childhood to his momentous two terms as President.

• March 1, 7:30 p.m. — Katharine Hepburn by Shirley Simpson. An unforgettable one-time event, Simpson embodies wit, charm, and fierce grit as Katherine Hepburn.

• April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard Hosted by resident funny guy Jason

Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. Evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Jessie Ritter from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 29 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf:

• Oct. 6: Boukou Groove

• Oct. 13: The Pickled Pickers

• Oct. 20: Modern Eldorados

• Oct. 27: Forrest Williams Band

Concerts in the Village

Chasin' Jaymie performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. General Admission is $15 per adult, free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Oct. 7: The Heather Hayes Experience

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional productions begin with “Nunsense” through Oct. 3. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Dec. 9-19: “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Two shows on Sunday, Dec 19 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Concerts at the Landing

The 2021 Concerts at The Landing are free and take place at the Fort Walton Beach Landing on Brooks Street from 6-8 p.m. Join in for a family friendly evening of live music with Frank Fletcher Band Oct. 1.

HarborFest

Celebrate the local heritage of Destin during HarborFest with fresh seafood, artisans, and live music on the Destin harbor at HarborWalk Village, 34 Harbor Blvd. The fest's operational hours are 4-10 p.m. Oct. 1; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

American Legion OktoberFest

Davis-Sikes American Legion Post 296, Destin will host an OktoberFest celebration from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1. Plate of brauts, German potato salad, German chocolate cake, etc. is $12 German beer will be available. The One Blood Big Red Bus will also be at the Post from 12-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. Visit Oneblood.org to make appointment. Donors receive a free T-shirt, $20 gift card, and a free breakfast at the Post on Oct. 3.

Sip N’ Stroll

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and light snacks from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at 13370 US Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, sculptors, and illustrators.

Blessing of the Animals, Immanuel

A Blessing of the Animals service will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 3 in the outdoor chapel of Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail in Destin. Bring a pet, service animal, foster or any animal companion under leash control or in a carrier. Also bring lawn chair.

Blessing of the Animals, St. Andrew’s

St. Andrew’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Destin invites everyone – and their pets – to its Blessing of the Animals Oct. 3 at 3 p.m. All pets should be on leashes or in kennels or cages or aquariums, as appropriate.

Wreaths Across America

The West Florida Chapter NSDAR hosts the Wreaths Across America mobile education unit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at Fudpuckers Restaurant, 20001 Emerald Coast Parkway. Exhibit tours are free.

Baytowne Beer Festival

The 13th Annual Baytowne Beer Festival will be Oct. 8-9 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Featuring more than 40 on-site craft brewers, nearly 200 domestic and international craft beers, seminars, samplings and live music. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/baytowne/beerfest21/.

ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival

ArtsQuest, produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, will be held Oct. 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Boulevard.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at First United Methodist Church of Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information check the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us.html.

Rocktober Concerts

Rock out to a free concert held at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, and 23 on the main stage at HarborWalk Village, 34 Harbor Blvd. End the night with fireworks over the harbor at 9 p.m.

Chili Cook-off

Davis-Sikes American Legion Post 296, Destin will host the third annual chili cook off Oct. 17. Bring your best seven quarts of chili. No entry fee. Tasters will pay $10 for a ticket to use for their vote. Prizes for top three votes. Open to the public.

Sinfonia Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast plays Bernard Hermann’s spine-tingling score to Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Psycho” with the original screenplay projected above the orchestra Oct. 23 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Reserved table seating as well as general lawn seating where guests may bring chairs and blankets. Bar and food items will be available for purchase on site. Tickets are $20 - $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Oktoberfest

Enjoy the 27th annual Oktoberfest in Bluewater Bay from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 25 at Market Place near Winn-Dixie on Highway 20. Live music, entertainment for adults and children, arts and crafts, soft drinks, bratwurst, hotdogs, baked chicken and beer. Sponsored by the Mid-Bay Rotary Club. All proceeds go to local charities. Free admission. Bubbly Baytowne

Baytowne Wharf hosts an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne at 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Check in by the fountain to receive a complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass and a map outlining specific merchants to visit starting at 5 p.m. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Enjoy a free movie on the big-screen during Baytowne Wharf's Throwback Thursday Cinema at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public. Grab you blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy this week's featured film.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Kill It and Grill It

Oceans Church in Shoreline Center in Destin behind West Marine will host "Kill it and Grill it" from 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. It will feature the men's ministry team cooking up some wild dishes like alligator, roasted wild boar, fried fish of all kinds, and deer prepared multiple ways. Also live music, fun and games, and more. Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by calling 850-290-2250 or emailing mensevent@oceanschurch.org.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Sinfonia Classical Mystery Tour

The Beatles playing in concert with a symphony orchestra when “Classical Mystery Tour” performs live with Sinfonia Gulf Coast Nov. 13 at Village Church in Destin. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section; experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet; enjoy the rock/classical blend on the hard edged “I Am the Walrus.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Half Shells on the Harbor

HarborWalk Village has announced Half Shells on the Harbor, a new oyster festival, takes place at HarborWalk Village from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 14. This Tide to Table event features fresh oyster tastings as local chefs come together to showcase their spin on this coastal classic. Tickets are on sale at A Sip N' Shuck Oyster Experience with Chef Rifko of Oysters XO will be held from 12-1 p.m. This hands-on Pre-Event Oyster Shucking Seminar includes early entry to the event, an Oysters XO Shucking Kit, plus one dozen fresh oysters and two complimentary drinks. Limited seating available. There is a $10 on-site parking fee.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Classical Connections Concerts

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will

be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s

Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort

Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Family History Center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 339 Lake Drive in Fort Walton Beach, is now open. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 850-244-3338 to make appointment.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.