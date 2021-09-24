Happenings at American Legion Post 296, Destin

Special to Gannett

Davis-Sikes American Legion Post 296, Destin will host an OktoberFest celebration from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1. Plate of brauts, German potato salad, German chocolate cake, etc. is $12. German beer will be available.

The One Blood Big Red Bus will also be at the Post from 12-6 p.m. on Oct. 1. Visit Oneblood.org to make appointment. Donors receive a free T-shirt, $20 gift card, and a free breakfast at the Post on Oct. 3.

The Post will host the third annual chili cook off Oct. 17. Bring your best seven quarts of chili. No entry fee. Tasters will pay $10 for a ticket to use for their vote. Prizes for top three votes. Open to the public.