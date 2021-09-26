Eggs On the Beach cooking competition at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach Oct. 16

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH —The Emerald Coast’s official Big Green Egg Egg Fest cooking competition, Eggs on the Beach, returns to Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach Oct. 16. Presented by Bay Breeze Patio, the family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Seascape Towne Centre and will celebrate the results of cooking on the Big Green Egg while benefitting two local charities — the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and Food for Thought. Cook teams will be smoking, grilling and baking their favorite dishes on the Big Green Egg while tasters sample the delicious bites and vote for their favorites.

Related: 'Everyone is the mayor' at Desi's Downtown Restaurant in Crestview

This year’s event will be held in a new location behind the Seascape Towne Center, which features a Tiki Bar with flat screen TVs that will air the day’s most popular college football games. Each cook team will have their own 10x10 tent, allowing for social distancing in an open-air setting and access to Seascape Towne Center businesses, providing convenience and enjoyment for cook teams and tasters.

In addition to tasting delicious bites, tasters will have the opportunity to sample Knob Creek Rye Whiskey craft cocktails and seasonal beers from local and regional breweries. Returning beer sponsor Abita Brewery will serve cook teams and providing samples of their new seasonal brew, 35th Anniversary, for attendees 21 and older.

The annual cooking competition will feature a mix of cook teams, ranging from backyard grillers to local restaurants to non-profit organizations, presenting a variety of dishes from meats and seafood to veggies and desserts cooked on the Big Green Egg.

“We’re excited to see this event evolve,” said Bay Breeze Patio co-owner and event co-founder Wayne Paul. “After canceling the 2020 event, we’re coming back better than ever. The new location at Seascape will allow us to have a more intimate and customized experience. The best part is that Eggs on the Beach will once again support non-profits that serve our community’s needs.”

Proceeds from the event benefit The Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and Food for Thought. In addition, these two charity partners along with other non-profit organizations will have cook teams in the event and compete for taster votes to earn cash donations toward their cause. Other participating non-profit teams include Emerald Coast Boys and Girls Club, Sinfonia Youth Orchestra, South Walton Academy, Rotary Club of Destin, Walton County Skate Society, The Combat Diver Foundation, Healing Paws for Warriors, and the Blue Angels Foundation. The cooking competition will be enhanced with live music and drawings for a chance to win a Mini-Max Big Green Egg as well as products and gift certificates from area businesses. Beer, wine, cocktails, water and sodas will also be available for purchase at the Tiki Bar.

Taster tickets are on sale for $40 in advance; $50 day of. Learn more and sign up at www.EggsontheBeach.com.