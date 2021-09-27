NFB's 2021-2022 season subscriptions on sale now

Special to Gannett

Join the Northwest Florida Ballet for the 2021-2022 season as they return to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center stage for the 42nd annual production of "The Nutcracker" Nov. 19-21 and premiere "Beauty & The Beast" March 12-13.

The season concludes with "Ballet Under the Stars," a unique outdoor performance at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation on June 25.

Season subscriptions include tickets to "The Nutcracker" and "Beauty & The Beast" for $65 per adult and $30 per child (12 and under), a savings of more than 10% compared to box office prices.

Patrons are also eligible to purchase tickets to the VIP parties (held after the opening performance for "The Nutcracker" and "Beauty & The Beast") for $25 each and receive a 10% discount for additional performance tickets when buying a season subscription.