Celebrate all things crocodilian at Croctoberfest Oct. 16-17

Special to Gannett

Are you crazy about crocodiles? Do you think alligators are amazing? Big fan of beer and brats? Join in Gulfarium's second annual Croctoberfest on Oct. 16 and 17 to celebrate all things crocodilian.

Take part in a special encounter and meet Magnolia, the albino alligator, and test your bravery by holding an alligator while you snap a photo for just $5. Photo times will be 10:30 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Alligator chat and feed at 11:30 a.m.

Siamese crocodile chat and feed at 1 p.m.

Exclusive paintings created by members of our crocodilian family and Croctoberfest merchandise will be available for purchase in the giftshop.

Regular admission and encounter prices apply. A portion of the proceeds from Croctoberfest 2021 will be donated to crocodilian conservation.