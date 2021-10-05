Caring & Sharing of South Walton to hold Fall Fashion Show at Monet Monet

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Caring & Sharing of South Walton will hold its first ever Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon from 12:30-3 p.m. Oct. 17 at Monet Monet, 100 E. County Highway 30A in Grayton Beach,

“We look forward to this event every year. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase the amazing items that can be found in the Caring & Sharing Boutique,” said Amariles Rosado, director of operations at Caring & Sharing. “Our staff and volunteers love putting together looks for our models and showing them off for attendees of the Fashion Show.”

During the event, guests will enjoy a fashion show, lunch, silent auction, DJ and photo booth.

Volunteers and supporters of the organization will walk the runway modeling outfits made up entirely of items donated from the Caring & Sharing Boutique. These items will be for sale after the Fashion Show in the pop-up boutique curated specifically for the Fashion Show and pulled directly from the Thrift Store.

“Funds raised at this event will help us continue providing our neighbors in need with food, financial support, mental health counseling, case management, and access to other community resources,” said Carly Barnes, executive director of Caring & Sharing of South Walton. “As we continue to increase our client services, support from our community is needed now more than ever.”

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at the Caring and Sharing Thrift Store, 112 Lynn Drive in Santa Rosa Beach. The Fashion Show and lunch will take place outdoors in the gardens of Monet Monet. Guests are encouraged to park in the shared lot off of Highway 283 and a shuttle will transport you to the show from there.

All proceeds from the Fall Fashion Show benefit Caring & Sharing of South Walton. The organization wants to thank Darrell and Angela Turner, Counts Real Estate Group for sponsoring the Boutique, Humana for sponsoring the Photo Booth, and Angie Nelson, Susan and Mark Mahaffey, and Clay Garden and Gifts for being supporting sponsors. Event florals will be created and donated by the Seagrove Garden Club.