DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Oct. 9

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12

• City Council, 6 p.m. Oct. 18

• Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, City Hall Boardroom)

• Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20

• Special City Council, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21, to discuss the Gulf Power franchise agreement and undergrounding information.

• Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Oct. 25

• Parks & Recreation, 4 p.m. Oct. 26

• Local Planning Agency, 5 p.m. Oct. 28

Baytowne Beer Festival

The 13th Annual Baytowne Beer Festival will be Oct. 9 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Featuring more than 40 on-site craft brewers, nearly 200 domestic and international craft beers, seminars, samplings and live music. Tickets may be purchased at https://www.bigtickets.com/events/baytowne/beerfest21/.

ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival

ArtsQuest, produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, will be held Oct 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Boulevard.

Mitch Malloy Concert

Mitch Malloy, the lead singer of iconic rock band Great White, will host a one-time concert honoring the musical legacy of one of his heroes, Eddie Van Halen, at 5:30 p.m. Oct 9. Tickets are on sale at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village and can be purchased at MitchMalloy.com.

Rocktober Concerts

Rock out to a free concert held at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, 16, and 23 on the main stage at HarborWalk Village, 34 Harbor Blvd. End the night with fireworks over the harbor at 9 p.m.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with The Pickled Pickers from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 13 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf:

• Oct. 20: Modern Eldorados

• Oct. 27: Forrest Williams Band

Click, Clack, Moo

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents, "Click, Clack, Moo, The Musical" from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 15-23, and from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at Grand Boulevard. Join the Cows, Hen, and Duck – and their trusty typewriter – as they engage in peaceful protest to improve their working conditions. Purchase tickets in advance at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36093.

Eggs on the Beach

Bay Breeze Patio hosts the seventh annual Eggs on the Beach: EggFest Cooking Competition Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. The cooking competition will be enhanced with live music, and drawings for a chance to win a Mini-Max Big Green Egg as well as products and gift certificates from area businesses. Beer, wine, cocktails, water and sodas will also be available for purchase at the Tiki Bar. Cook team registration and taster tickets: www.EggsontheBeach.com.

Croctoberfest

Gulfarium's Second Annual Croctoberfest will be held Oct. 16-17 on Okaloosa Island to celebrate all things crocodilian. Take part in a special encounter and meet Magnolia, the albino alligator and test your bravery by holding an alligator while you snap a photo for $5. Photo times: 10:30 -11 a.m., 12:30 - 1 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. Alligator chat and feed at 11:30 a.m. Siamese crocodile chat and feed at 1 p.m.

Chili Cook-off

Davis-Sikes American Legion Post 296, Destin will host the third annual chili cook off Oct. 17. Bring your best seven quarts of chili. No entry fee. Tasters will pay $10 for a ticket to use for their vote. Prizes for top three votes. Open to the public.

Job Fair

Last Call Restaurant Group will host a job fair for all open positions at Pescado, Shades and Shaka from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at Pescado, 74 Town Hall Road in Rosemary Beach. Prospective candidates must bring a copy of their resume. If you are not able to make this event, but would like to still apply, send an email with a resume attached to Hollywright@thelcrg.com. Full and part time positions are available.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Northwest Florida Symphony, which performs at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center on the campus of the Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, presents its first ever, family-friendly Halloween concert Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Hear your favorite classic Halloween music, alongside music from the film scores Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean. There will be food trucks on site beginning at 5:30 p.m. Come in costume and have your young ones participate in an onstage costume parade during the concert. There will be cartoons, on-stage theatrics and all kinds of fun surprises. Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for youth. Purchase at 850-729-6000 weekdays from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. or www.MattieKellyArtsCenter.org.

Bloody Mary Festival

The Market Shops will host its Sixth Annual Bloody Mary Festival Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a $40 donation to attend, guests are invited to enjoy all 18 variations of Bloody Marys served in specialty cups. There will also be plenty of food from the various restaurants located directly in The Market Shops, a lounge area with additional seating and cornhole games will be set up on the main lawn, along with SEC football streaming on the big screen. Tickets are n sale through 850Tix for the pre-sale price of $40 or can be purchased the day of the event at the door for $60.

Sinfonia Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast plays Bernard Hermann’s spine-tingling score to Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Psycho” with the original screenplay projected above the orchestra Oct. 23 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Reserved table seating as well as general lawn seating where guests may bring chairs and blankets. Bar and food items will be available for purchase on site. Tickets are $20 - $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bubbly Baytowne

Baytowne Wharf hosts an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne at 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Check in by the fountain to receive a complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass and a map outlining specific merchants to visit starting at 5 p.m. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

ECTC Season

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Bryan Kennedy and Forrest Williams Songs Around the Campfire.at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at ECTC's performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $20 to $30 per person at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

• Oct. 29/30, 7:30 p.m. — Cabaret on the BOO-levard for a spooky night with some of the most popular hair-raising Broadway showtunes.

• Dec. 14/15, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. — Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard.with live musical selections, including classic holiday songs and carols.

• Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. — The Fall of April (Stalin and Churchill). Written and performed by Bruce Collier, about World War II’s “Big Three,” Josef Stalin, Winston Churchill, and Franklin Roosevelt. One month, two deaths, and the Dawn of the Cold War. The Fall of April.

• Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Give ‘em Hell Harry! performed by Alan Tuttle. A faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency from his childhood to his momentous two terms as President.

• March 1, 7:30 p.m. — Katharine Hepburn by Shirley Simpson. An unforgettable one-time event, Simpson embodies wit, charm, and fierce grit as Katherine Hepburn.

• April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard Hosted by resident funny guy Jason

Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks.

• April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard with local and regional actors performing

• May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. Evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

Barktoberfest

The sixth annual Barktoberfest, a doggie social with beer for humans, will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Grand Park at the upscale shopping center Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, located at 495 Grand Blvd. The “pawty” also includes a canine trick-or-treat for tasty snacks, gourmet bites, craft brew, music, raffle drawings and fun prizes. Attendees and pets are encouraged to dress in their spookiest Halloween costumes for contests.

Sinfonia at HarborWalk

The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra presents “This is Halloween” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 on the Main Stage at HarborWalk Village.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Enjoy a free movie, Hocus Pocus, on the big screen during Baytowne Wharf's Throwback Thursday Cinema at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. As Steve Hall plays frightenly good tunes on the main stage, enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and watch fireworks at 8 p.m.

Sip N' Stroll

The next Sip N' Stroll is from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the gallery, 13370 US Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. The Holiday Shop, Sip N' Stroll will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3 featuring J.Leon Gallery + Studio, McCaskill & Company, and Mollega Eye Care & Optique. Shop local favorites, sip festive beverages, snacks, and enjoy a boutique shopping experience with some surprises along the way.

Kill It and Grill It

Oceans Church in Shoreline Center in Destin behind West Marine will host "Kill it and Grill it" from 5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. It will feature the men's ministry team cooking up some wild dishes like alligator, roasted wild boar, fried fish of all kinds, and deer prepared multiple ways. Also live music, fun and games, and more. Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by calling 850-290-2250 or emailing mensevent@oceanschurch.org.

Destin Woman's Club

The Annual Fashion Show held by the Destin Woman's Club has been cancelled this year due to the Covid virus. The Fashion Show for 2021 has been scheduled for Nov. 5. As their major fundraiser, net proceeds go toward the Club's Family Assistance Fund designed to help local families and a local charity.

Sinfonia Classical Mystery Tour

The Beatles playing in concert with a symphony orchestra when “Classical Mystery Tour” performs live with Sinfonia Gulf Coast Nov. 13 at Village Church in Destin. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section; experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet; enjoy the rock/classical blend on the hard edged “I Am the Walrus.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Half Shells on the Harbor

HarborWalk Village has announced Half Shells on the Harbor, a new oyster festival, takes place at HarborWalk Village from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 14. This Tide to Table event features fresh oyster tastings as local chefs come together to showcase their spin on this coastal classic. Tickets are on sale at A Sip N' Shuck Oyster Experience with Chef Rifko of Oysters XO will be held from 12-1 p.m. This hands-on Pre-Event Oyster Shucking Seminar includes early entry to the event, an Oysters XO Shucking Kit, plus one dozen fresh oysters and two complimentary drinks. Limited seating available. There is a $10 on-site parking fee.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional production “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” shows on Sunday, Dec 19, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Classical Connections Concerts

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will

be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s

Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort

Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Family History Center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 339 Lake Drive in Fort Walton Beach, is now open. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 850-244-3338 to make appointment.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at First United Methodist Church of Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information check the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us.html.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.