City of Destin to host 'Jingle Bell Rock' Christmas Parade Dec. 11

DESTIN — The 37th annual “Jingle Bell Rock” Christmas Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Dec.11.

The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (U.S. Highway 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard to watch the parade.

For those who wish to participate in the parade, email Recreation@cityofdestin.com to request an application.

Applications must be received no later than Dec. 1 and can be dropped off in person to the Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Ave;, faxed to 850-654-8998, or email to recreation@cityofdestin.com.

In lieu of an entry fee, each applicant must donate a toy, which will be given to a local charity. All donations can be dropped off at the Destin Community Center. Please call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for more information.