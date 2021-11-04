Costume creativity abounded at LuLu’s 6th annual BooLu’s

DESTIN — Many families came out to enjoy a spooktacular day of Halloween festivities and a costume contest at LuLu’s sixth annual BooLu's Halloween event.

Creativity abounded in the costumes worn by both kids and adults with costume contests held by age groups, as well as a family/group category. Kids decorated mini-pumpkins throughout the day, received candy treats, and enjoyed live entertainment by Captain Davy and his pirate crew.

The costume contest brought the top winners in their respective age categories to the stage.

“We were thrilled to have such a great turnout for families to take part in BooLu’s great tradition to celebrate Halloween. It always amazes me to see everyone taking part in BooLu’s, from small babies to great-grandparents,” said LuLu’s GM Vanessa Owens.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge next to Legendary Marina. For more information, call 850-710-LULU (5858), or visit www.LuLuBuffett.com/Destin.