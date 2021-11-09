DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Nov.10

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10

• Veteran’s Day Holiday, closed Nov. 12

• City Council, 6 p.m. Nov. 15

• Special Magistrate Hearing, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16, City Hall Boardroom

• Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17

• Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Nov. 22

• Thanksgiving Holiday, closed Nov. 25 and 26

Baytowne On Ice

Get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice through Feb. 6. Hours vary daily.

Veteran’s Day Celebration

HarborWalk Village is hosting a Veteran’s Day celebration on Nov. 11 from 4-7:30 p.m. Honor veterans with a ceremony on main stage at 4 p.m. and entertainment by Cadillac Willy from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The ceremony will include historical remembrance and recognition of all branches of the services, patriotic entertainment, and special keynote speakers. Honor those who have served our country and local charities that serve our community.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company

ECTC presents the modern classic from Disney, Frozen JR., based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production. The Big Players perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 and Mini/Little Players take to the stage at 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at 560 Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach.

Scrumdiddlyumptious Movie Night

Enter a world of pure imagination with the Destin Library at the after-hours Scrumdiddlyumptious Movie Night Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. The feature presentation will be a family-friendly classic rated G. Each child will be given a candy bar, and one lucky winner will find a golden ticket to redeem for a special prize. Popcorn, candy, and water will be provided; however, guests are welcome to bring their own movie snacks, as well as blankets and pillows for optional floor seating. Register at okaloosa.librarycalendar.com. Call 850-867-8572.

Island Concert Series

Dance to the sounds of paradise on the Destin harbor at HarborWalk Village from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20.The free live concerts will have you tapping your feet to the island beat.

Sinfonia Classical Mystery Tour

The Beatles playing in concert with a symphony orchestra when “Classical Mystery Tour” performs live with Sinfonia Gulf Coast Nov. 13 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Flutterby Arts Festival

Enjoy the free Festival that celebrates the migration of the Monarch Butterfly through the area with art activities, live music, theatre and dance performances, art exhibits and a butterfly parade from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in Watersound Origins. Parking is available onsite. Proceeds benefit the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County’s ‘Art For All’ Program. Details can be found at CulturalArtsAlliance.com.

Half Shells on the Harbor

HarborWalk Village has announced Half Shells on the Harbor, a new oyster festival, takes place at HarborWalk Village from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 14. This Tide to Table event features fresh oyster tastings as local chefs come together to showcase their spin on this coastal classic. Tickets are on sale at A Sip N' Shuck Oyster Experience with Chef Rifko of Oysters XO will be held from 12-1 p.m. This hands-on Pre-Event Oyster Shucking Seminar includes early entry to the event, an Oysters XO Shucking Kit, plus one dozen fresh oysters and two complimentary drinks. Limited seating available. There is a $10 on-site parking fee.

Surviving the Holidays

Two different 2-hour grief and divorce seminars will be offered at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive. GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminars will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 or Dec. 8. DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays seminars will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 or Dec. 9. Child care will be available. For more information email jillhartman.lh@gmail.com or kengay.kg@gmail.com.

Republican Club

The Republican Club of Okaloosa County presents speaker Scott Presler, conservative activist and winner of the CPAC 2021 Ronald Reagan freedom award, at an Italian Buffet Dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Island Hotel, Aruba Room in Fort Walton Beach. Purchase tickets for $35 by Nov. 7 at eventbrite. Events on Friday and Saturday are free.

Stage Crafters Member Meeting

The annual meeting will be held at the rehearsal hall on Robinwood Drive Nov. 18. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Officers will be elected and the upcoming season will be discussed. Members will cast their executive board votes, but everyone is welcome.

Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights

Start the holiday season with a special sparkling event during Baytowne Wharf's ninth annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 20. More than 30 champagnes and appetizers will be featured at Village restaurants. Guests can enjoy the sounds of the season with carolers, and a sneak peek at the first tree lighting of the season. Tickets on sale at https://www.bigtickets.com/.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Your favorite beloved holiday classics return at 11 a.m. Dec. 10-12 and 17-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a bazillion props and costumes, send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional production “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” shows on Sunday, Dec 19, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Classical Connections Concerts

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will

be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s

Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort

Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Family History Center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 339 Lake Drive in Fort Walton Beach, is now open. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 850-244-3338 to make appointment.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at First United Methodist Church of Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information check the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us.html.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.