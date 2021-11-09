Merry Main Street returns to Downtown DeFuniak Springs

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Main Street DeFuniak Springs will once again host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street.

Free to attend, Merry Main Street boasts live music and theatrical performances, an outdoor market, food trucks, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances by The Character Clubhouse, and more family fun – all taking place along Baldwin Avenue in downtown DeFuniak Springs.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 27, events occur every Friday and Saturday prior to Christmas.

Merry Main Street festivities begin on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, a national movement encouraging customers to patronize locally owned and operated independent businesses. For the support of its community and putting small businesses first, Main Street DeFuniak Springs has been designated a Neighborhood Champion by American Express. Small Business Saturday In-store specials begin at participating merchants at 10 a.m.

For the dad’s or children tired of toting mom’s shopping bags around, The Florida Chautauqua Theatre will host its Men’s Lounge on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 from 12-6 p.m. The historic theatre will be streaming live sports on its 21-foot screen and serving ice cold adult and non-alcoholic refreshments.

The weekly Mistletoe Market, taking place every Saturday from 2-8 p.m., is an outdoor market with a variety of artisans lining Baldwin Avenue between S. 7th St. and S. 8th St. During the Mistletoe Market, a fundraising raffle will be held by the First National Bank’s OB McClintock four-sided chime clock on the corner of Baldwin Avenue and S. 7th Street for children interested in winning a chance to turn on the Christmas tree with Santa. Santa will draw the lucky child’s name around 6 p.m., and the lighting of the tree will signify the official beginning of the holiday season in the city of DeFuniak Springs.

Every Saturday from 5-8 p.m. guests can enjoy rides along Baldwin Avenue on the Choctaw Express Train and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus on their sleigh parked at the chime clock on the corner of Baldwin Avenue and S. 7th Street. Afternoons will be filled with music and The Character Clubhouse beginning at 2 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays, presented by White-Wilson Medical Center, will take place every Friday in December prior to Christmas. Food trucks and food vendors will be lined along Baldwin Avenue from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Guests are invited to enjoy a varied culinary selection along with free concerts by regional musicians.

All Merry Main Street events take place outdoors on Baldwin Avenue. For event schedules and more information, visit https://bit.ly/MSD_MerryMain.

For more information on Main Street DeFuniak Springs events, merchants and development news, visit www.MainStreetDFS.org and follow @MainStreetDFS on Facebook and Instagram. To contact Main Street DeFuniak Springs, email Info@mainstreetdfs.org or call 850-296-9051.