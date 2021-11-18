HarborWalk's Holiday on the Harbor begins Nov. 27

Special to Gannett

Santa’s Arrival

Saturday Nov. 27 | 1-4 p.m.

Holiday on the Harbor kicks off with Santa’s Grande Entrance! Enjoy a Rudolph-themed treasure hunt, holiday activities, and visits with Santa. Guests will receive a free 4x6 photo.

Visits with Santa

Every Saturday and Sunday | 1-4 p.m.

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 19, enjoy a letter to Santa station and visits with St. Nick. All of Santa’s guests will receive a free 4x6 photo.

Chanukah

Sunday, Nov. 28 | 5 p.m.

Enjoy traditional foods, music and the grand Menorah lighting. Admission is free.

Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Friday, Dec. 3 | 6:30-10 p.m.

Eat, drink and be merry with a game of drink specials bingo, raffle prizes, and live music on the Main Stage. End the evening with an Ugly Sweater Contest at Coyote Ugly. Proceeds will benefit the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Santa Paws

Saturday, Dec. 4 | 1-4 p.m.

﻿Bring your furry friend for their turn to get a picture with Santa and receive a free 4X6 photo. Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be on-site with furry friends looking for a new home. Proceeds will benefit PAWS.

Olde Holiday Market

Saturday, Dec. 11 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec.12 | 12-8 p.m.

Two joyous days on the harbor at a festive marketplace with holiday activities, live music, and visits with Santa from 1-4 p.m..

Destin Boat Parade

Sunday, Dec. 12 | 6 p.m.

The harbor will be dancing with lights and cheer during the 35th Annual Destin Boat Parade followed by a fireworks finale and fire spinning.

Sounds of the Season

Saturday, Dec..18 and Sunday, Dec.19| 1-4 p.m.

Enjoy a live performance by ﻿the Village Baptist Choir and Emerald Coast Community Band.

Santa’s Send Off

Sunday, Dec. 19 | 1-4 p.m.

It's the last day to get your photo with Santa before we give him a Grande Send-Off at 4 p.m. Wish Santa a Merry Christmas and a wonderful holiday.﻿﻿﻿

**COVID-19 Disclaimer: HarborWalk Village is an outdoor, open-air venue that allows guests to follow CDC guidelines in regards to mask-wearing and social distancing while still enjoying the ambiance of the Destin Harbor. We encourage all guests to social distance and wear masks while visiting HarborWalk Village.