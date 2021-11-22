Billy Claus and the LuluBelles to visit at LuLu's in Destin Dec. 11

Special to Gannett

Enjoy a memorable family holiday experience at LuLu’s sixth annual Billy Claus free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11.

You might ask, who is Billy Claus? He is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean, but comes this way to help Santa during the holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s version of Santa’s elves.

In addition to kids' Christmas arts and crafts activities, at 1:45 p.m. the LuLuBelles will also read the children’s book authored by Lucy Buffett, "Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas."

Billy Claus will arrive at 2 p.m. to visit with the children to hear their wish list to pass on to Santa. Billy and the LuLuBelles will be available for photos with the children. Please bring an unwrapped toy to donate to LuLu’s toy drive benefiting Children in Crisis.

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more Billy Claus information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 850-710-5858