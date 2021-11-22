CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST 2021

The Polar Express

Watch a holiday favorite on the Events Lawn at The Village of Baytowne Wharf for a free showing of the Polar Express on a LED HD Video Wall at 6 p.m. Nov. 26.

Santa’s Arrival

Holiday on the Harbor kicks off with Santa’s Grande Entrance from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 27. Enjoy a Rudolph-themed treasure hunt, holiday activities, and visits with Santa. Guests will receive a free 4x6 photo.

Visits with Santa

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 19, enjoy a letter to Santa station at HarborWalk Village and visits with St. Nick from 1-4 p.m. All of Santa’s guests will receive a free 4x6 photo.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Get in the winter spirit with Here Comes Santa Claus from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 27. Cheer Santa on as he makes his way to Baytowne and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Chanukah

Enjoy traditional foods, music and the grand Menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at HarborWalk Village. Admission is free.

Wednesday Night Concert Series- Holiday Edition

Listen to holiday classics from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, with Niceville High School at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Each concert will feature a choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

• Dec. 8: Gateway Singers of Gateway Academy at 6 p.m. and| Fort Walton Beach High School at 6:30 p.m.

Dec.15: Matt McCarty Band

Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Destin will host its 35th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 2 starting at 6: p.m. at the Destin Community Center, 101 Stahlman Avenue. This will be an outdoor event for the entire family with a visit from Santa Claus and entertainment provided by the Destin Elementary Chorus. Donations of one non-perishable food item will be collected for families in need. Call 654.5184.

Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl

Eat, drink and be merry with a game of drink specials bingo, raffle prizes, and live music from 6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 3 at Harborwalk Village on the Main Stage. End the evening with an Ugly Sweater Contest at Coyote Ugly. Proceeds will benefit the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Breakfast in Bethlehem

Destin United Methodist Church will host Breakfast in Bethlehem from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 4. Everyone is welcome to the free community event. Donations will be accepted. There will be pancakes, bacon, cookie decorating, face painting, reading of the Christmas story, crafts and more. Call 368-1430.

Brunch with Santa

Food For Thought Outreach hosts Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 132 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach. All proceeds will support work fighting child hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. Event includes a special holiday craft area for children, music, photos with Santa as well as brunch and cocktails for adults. Purchase tickets at https://fftfl.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=23&.

Christmas Open House

The City of Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center will hold its Annual Christmas Open House at the Camp Walton Schoolhouse Museum Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit all the city’s museums admission-free and enjoy a day of children’s crafts, old fashioned games and toys, light refreshments, local history, and view the Camp Walton Schoolhouse Museum which will be 110 years old next year.

Santa Paws

Bring your furry friend for their turn to get a picture with Santa from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at HarborWalk Village and receive a free 4X6 photo. Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be on-site with furry friends looking for a new home. Proceeds will benefit PAWS.

Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Enjoy thousands of white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the holiday season through Jan. 2 at Town Center in Grand Boulevard. Free to the public.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday leading up to Christmas at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Your favorite beloved holiday classics returns at 11 a.m. Dec. 10-12 and 17-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a bazillion props and costumes, send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Destin Christmas Parade

The 37th annual “Jingle Bell Rock” Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard. To participate in the parade, email Recreation@cityofdestin.com. Each applicant must donate a toy for a local charity. All donations can be dropped off at the Destin Community Center. Call 654-5184.

Tuba Christmas

Enjoy some of your favorite holiday classics with free Tuba Christmas and visits with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Olde Holiday Market

Two joyous days at HarborWalk Village from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at a festive marketplace with holiday activities, live music, and Visits with Santa from 1-4 p.m.

Destin Boat Parade

The harbor will be dancing with lights and cheer during the 35th Annual Destin Boat Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 followed by a fireworks finale and fire spinning.

Christmas Cabaret

Enjoy ECTC’s Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard with live musical selections, including classic holiday songs and carols, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.at ECTC's performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $20 to $30 per person at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Jolly Christmas Drive-Thru

The City of Destin will host a Jolly Christmas Drive-Thru Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the Destin Community Center parking lot, 101 Stahlman Avenue. Cruise through the Christmas light decorations, and a visit from Santa and goodie bags will be available for all children. Bring one non-perishable food item for admission. Donations will be given to Harvest House. Call 654-5184.

Santa’s Camp Christmas

Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Topsail State Park and enjoy live music, food, bon fire, silent auction, games, and much, much, more from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3-9 p.m. Dec. 18. Donations are accepted and all funds go to Topsail State Park.

Sounds of the Season

Enjoy a live performance by the Village Baptist Choir and Emerald Coast Community Band from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19 at HarborWalk Village.