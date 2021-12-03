DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Dec. 4

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• City Council, 6 p.m. Dec. 6

• Board of Adjustment Hearing, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8

• Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9

• Public Works/Public Safety, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14

• Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15

• City Council, 6 p.m. Dec. 20

• Christmas Holiday, closed Dec. 24

• Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Dec. 27

Carriage Rides

Every Friday and Saturday through Jan 1 from 5-8 p.m. (except Christmas weekend) Grand Boulevard will have horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and crafts for the little ones in Grand Park.

Rosemary Beach Holiday Tour of Homes

The Third Annual Rosemary Beach Holiday Tour of Homes will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 with a self-guided tour of four homes, decorated in their finest. Tickets are $25 per person and includes a complimentary cup of cheer. Advanced tickets required at www.rbhometour.com. Proceeds benefit Rosemary Beach Foundation and charitable partner, Shelter House of NW Florida.

Breakfast in Bethlehem

Destin United Methodist Church will host Breakfast in Bethlehem from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 4. Everyone is welcome to the free community event. Donations will be accepted. There will be pancakes, bacon, cookie decorating, face painting, reading of the Christmas story, crafts and more. Call 368-1430.

Harvest of Hope

The Destin Library will be collecting donations for the Harvest House food pantry now through Jan. 7. Bring non-perishable food items or personal hygiene products to the library to fill our donation box, then write your name on an ornament to decorate our special Harvest of Hope Christmas tree. Call 837-8572.

Photos with Elf on the Shelf

Grand Boulevard presents Photos with Elf on the Shelf every Saturday from 2-4 pm, through Dec. 18 in Grand Park.

Brunch with Santa

Food For Thought Outreach hosts Brunch with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 132 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach. All proceeds will support work fighting child hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. Event includes a special holiday craft area for children, music, photos with Santa as well as brunch and cocktails for adults. Purchase tickets at https://fftfl.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/fftfl/event.jsp?event=23&.

Christmas Open House

The City of Fort Walton Beach Heritage Park & Cultural Center will hold its Annual Christmas Open House at the Camp Walton Schoolhouse Museum Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit all the city’s museums admission-free and enjoy a day of children’s crafts, old fashioned games and toys, light refreshments, local history, and view the Camp Walton Schoolhouse Museum which will be 110 years old next year.

Santa Paws

Bring your furry friend for their turn to get a picture with Santa from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at HarborWalk Village and receive a free 4X6 photo. Panhandle Animal Welfare Society will be on-site with furry friends looking for a new home. Proceeds will benefit PAWS.

Wednesday Night Concert Series- Holiday Edition

Listen to holiday music Dec. 8 with Gateway Singers of Gateway Academy at 6 p.m. and| Fort Walton Beach High School at 6:30 p.m. at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Each concert will feature a choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

Dec.15: Matt McCarty Band

Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Enjoy thousands of white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the holiday season through Jan. 2 at Town Center in Grand Boulevard. Free to the public.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday leading up to Christmas at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

Surviving the Holidays

Two different 2-hour grief and divorce seminars will be offered at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive. GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminars will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 8. DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays seminars will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 or Dec. 9. Child care will be available. For more information email jillhartman.lh@gmail.com or kengay.kg@gmail.com.

Elf Movie & Skate Night

Baytowne On Ice and The Village of Baytowne Wharf present an evening filled with fun for the whole family at 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Elf hats will be given to the first 50 skaters at Baytowne On Ice starting at 4 p.m. Elf the movie begins at 6 p.m. in the Events Plaza. Event is free.

Switch Tournament

Play the night away with your friends and family at a Switch Tournament and Game Night Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. in the Destin Library.Space is limited, so register at okaloosa.librarycalendar.com.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Your favorite beloved holiday classics return at 11 a.m. Dec. 10-12 and 17-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a bazillion props and costumes, send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Billy Claus at LuLu’s

Join Santa’s warm weather-loving brother Billy and his elves The LuLuBelles from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at LuLu’s Destin. In addition to kids' Christmas arts and crafts activities, at 1:45 p.m. the LuLuBelles will also read the children’s book authored by Lucy Buffett, "Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas." Billy Claus will arrive at 2 p.m. to visit with the children to hear their wish list to pass on to Santa. Billy and the LuLuBelles will be available for photos with the children. Please bring an unwrapped toy to donate to LuLu’s toy drive benefiting Children in Crisis.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” shows on Sunday, Dec 19, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Visits with Santa

Through Dec. 19, enjoy a letter to Santa station at HarborWalk Village and visit with St. Nick from 1-4 p.m. All of Santa’s guests will receive a free 4x6 photo Baytowne On Ice

Get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice through Feb. 6. Hours vary daily.

Destin Christmas Parade

The 37th annual “Jingle Bell Rock” Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard. To participate in the parade, email Recreation@cityofdestin.com. Each applicant must donate a toy for a local charity. All donations can be dropped off at the Destin Community Center. Call 654-5184.

Tuba Christmas

Enjoy some of your favorite holiday classics with free Tuba Christmas and visits with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Olde Holiday Market

Two joyous days at HarborWalk Village from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at a festive marketplace with holiday activities, live music, and Visits with Santa from 1-4 p.m.

Destin Boat Parade

The harbor will be dancing with lights and cheer during the 35th Annual Destin Boat Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 followed by a fireworks finale and fire spinning.

New Year’s Eve at HarborWalk

It’s time to start planning for New Year’s Eve. at HarborWalk Village from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. The free event needs no tickets. Flash Flood begins the celebration with live music at 7 p.m. followed by the headliner band, The A-Town A-List, taking the stage at 9 p.m. At 8 p.m., a fireworks show will light the sky. Countdown until the 2022 Midnight Ball Drop and more fireworks, then party into the New Year.

Classical Connections Concerts

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will

be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s

Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at Harry T’s, Margaritaville, and Rhumcay Island Grille with a live concert on the Main Stage starting Jan. 9 thru Feb. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30, 2022, as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Family History Center

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family History Center, 339 Lake Drive in Fort Walton Beach, is now open. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 850-244-3338 to make appointment.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at First United Methodist Church of Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information check the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us.html.

City of Destin Annual Passes

Full-time residents (within the incorporated city limits) are encouraged to submit their request for a 2021 Annual Pass at https://www.cityofdestin.com/342/Annual-Passes. For those who do not have internet access, beach parking passes are only available at City Hall. Henderson Beach State Park and Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp passes are available at both City Hall and the Destin Community Center. For questions, call 837-4242.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.