CAA calls artists for ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County (CAA) invites visual artists of all disciplines to apply to participate in the juried 34th annual ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival planned for May 7 and 8 of next year in south Walton County.

ArtsQuest will take place in the Town Center of Grand Boulevard, which is also home to other large-scale events including the 30A Songwriters Festival and the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival. Located along the Scenic Highway 98 corridor, Grand Boulevard is easily accessible from regional drive and fly markets, including Dallas, Houston, Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham, Mobile, Pensacola and Tallahassee. The Town Center also offers upscale shopping, restaurants and three on-site hotels.

Artists may apply in the categories of Mixed Media, Oils, Acrylics, Works on Paper, Fiber, Glass, Ceramics, Sculpture, Jewelry, Pastels, and more and will be juried by art industry professionals. The jury fee is $45 and booth fees start at $325. The final application deadline is March 4, 2022.

Apply to the event at Zapplication.org.

Highlights of ArtsQuest include:

— Limited to 200 juried artists

— Attendance of 5,000 quality art buyers

— Program listing

— Exceptional artist hospitality

— $10,000 in cash prizes

— Easy, convenient Friday load-in

— Drive to your booth for load in/load out

— Free artist parking onsite

— Corner and double booth options

— Booth sitters

— Overnight security

— Indoor restroom facilities

— Live music and entertainment

— Food vendors and full cash bar, along with existing restaurants in Grand Boulevard

ArtsQuest is a poplular event that attracts repeat local and visiting art collectors. Artist amenities and staff/volunteer attention to details and artists' needs are considered exceptional.

Awards are given based on the judges’ evaluation and scoring of each artist’s body of work as displayed in the booth. ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival is a Cultural Arts Alliance signature event that fulfills their mission to bring high-quality artistic experiences to the community.

Call the CAA office at 850-622-5970 for details.