Special to Gannett

Join CAA on Facebook Thursday, Dec. 16, at noon for another virtual Art on Demand event brought to you by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County in partnership with Alys Beach, 30A.com, Dive30A and Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture.

In this episode, go below the surface and discover Walton County’s buried treasure — The Underwater Museum of Art. Discover how this permanent sculpture garden came to exist from concept to creation and all points in between. The sculptures quickly attract a wide variety of marine life and, over time, metamorphize into a living reef providing a much-needed habitat for local marine life and fisheries as well as providing marine scientists, wildlife management professionals, ecologists, and students, with an opportunity to study marine life and measure the impact of artificial reef systems on the Gulf ecosystem.

The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County and South Walton Artificial Reef Association have joined two of the area's most cherished resources, the arts and the Gulf of Mexico, to form the Nation's first permanent underwater sculpture park. The Underwater Museum of Art (UMA) is the first permanent underwater sculpture garden in the U.S. Located in the Gulf of Mexico, off of Walton County, the museum lies at a depth of 58-feet and at a distance of .93-miles from the shore of Grayton Beach State Park. Learn more at umafl.org.

This event will be viewable on the 30A Facebook page as well as available post-premiere on the CAA’s website at CulturalArtsAlliance.com.