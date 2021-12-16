DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Dec. 18

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Destin City Hall

All city meetings are being held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail, until further notice. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, https://www.cityofdestin.com/. To view/stream is www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

• City Council, 6 p.m. Dec. 20 (cancelled)

• Christmas Holiday, closed Dec. 24

• Harbor & Waterways Board, 5 p.m. Dec. 27

Christmas Cabaret

Enjoy ECTC’s Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard with live musical selections, including classic holiday songs and carols, at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at ECTC's performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $20 to $30 per person at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Santa’s Camp Christmas

Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Topsail State Park and enjoy live music, food, bon fire, silent auction, games, and much, much, more from 3-9 p.m. Dec. 18. Donations are accepted and all funds go to Topsail State Park.

Sounds of the Season

Enjoy a live performance by the Village Baptist Choir and Emerald Coast Community Band from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19 at HarborWalk Village.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Your favorite beloved holiday classics return at 11 a.m. Dec. 18-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a bazillion props and costumes, send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Photos with Elf on the Shelf

Grand Boulevard presents Photos with Elf on the Shelf every Saturday from 2-4 p.m. through Dec. 18 in Grand Park.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” shows on Sunday, Dec 19, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Visits with Santa

Through Dec. 19, enjoy a letter to Santa station at HarborWalk Village and visit with St. Nick from 1-4 p.m. All of Santa’s guests will receive a free 4x6 photo.

Baytowne On Ice

Get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf's Baytowne on Ice through Feb. 6. Hours vary daily.

Carriage Rides

Every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 1 from 5-8 p.m. (except Christmas weekend) Grand Boulevard will have horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and crafts for the little ones in Grand Park.

Harvest of Hope

The Destin Library will be collecting donations for the Harvest House food pantry now through Jan. 7. Bring non-perishable food items or personal hygiene products to the library to fill our donation box, then write your name on an ornament to decorate our special Harvest of Hope Christmas tree. Call 837-8572.

Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Enjoy thousands of white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the holiday season through Jan. 2 at Town Center in Grand Boulevard. Free to the public.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday leading up to Christmas at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

New Year’s Eve at HarborWalk

It’s time to start planning for New Year’s Eve. at HarborWalk Village from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. The free event needs no tickets. Flash Flood begins the celebration with live music at 7 p.m. followed by the headliner band, The A-Town A-List, taking the stage at 9 p.m. At 8 p.m., a fireworks show will light the sky. Countdown until the 2022 Midnight Ball Drop and more fireworks, then party into the New Year.

Classical Connections Concerts

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Brunch, Rhythm, & Brews

Enjoy brunch and brews at Harry T’s, Margaritaville, and Rhumcay Island Grille with a live concert on the Main Stage starting Jan. 9 thru Feb. 27 from 2-4 p.m.

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center April 30, 2022, as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

RECURRING EVENTS

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

• Pickleball: Sessions are Mondays from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fee is $3/session. Racquets and balls are available, just bring your gym shoes.

• Table Tennis: Play from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

• Senior Programs

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

Book Club

The Destin Library’s Novel Idea Book Club is open to adults and meets every fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Club members can submit book recommendations – primarily fiction with the occasional non-fiction title – and the club will vote on which ones to read. Membership is open to everyone; however, you will need an Okaloosa County Public Library card to check-out materials. Members will need an email address and internet access to join the discussion.

Modern Quilt Guild

The Emerald Coast Modern Quilt Guild meets at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at First United Methodist Church of Crestview, 599 8th Ave. For more information check the blog at http://emeraldcoastmodernquiltguild.blogspot.com/p/about-us.html.

Adopt-A-Street

The City of Destin’s Adopt-A-Street Program allows local families, businesses and community groups to perform a valuable community service by adopting sections of a street to keep clear of litter and debris. Groups who participate in this program will have their name listed on the City’s website and signage installed on their adopted street. For more information, call 837-6869 or email adoptastreet@cityofdestin.com.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.