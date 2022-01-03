Emerald Coast Theatre Company accepting virtual auditions for Xanadu through Jan. 10

Special to Gannett

Emerald Coast Theatre Company is now accepting virtual auditions for Xanadu. Performers should email a recent headshot, updated resume, audition form, and a video audition with a 45-60 second contemporary comedic monologue and one 16 bar selection of a contemporary musical theatre/comedic/uptempo song. (If an actor submitted for the season in August the same audition video can be used, please resubmit an audition form with current conflicts). Most positions paid. Housing available. ECTC would like to invite and encourage actors of all races, ethnicities, identity, and abilities to submit an audition.

Please email a headshot, resume, audition form (the form can be found at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org/auditions) and a link to the video audition to casting@emeraldcoasttheatre.org by Jan. 10.

Chorus Rehearsals: April 28 to May 12

Principle Rehearsals (Kira, Sonny, Danny): May 3 to- May 12

Show Dates: May 13 to 22: Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances May 19 and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Synopsis:

This Tony Award-nominated, hilarious, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you, rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, which starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly, Xanadu is hilarity on wheels for anyone who has ever wanted to feel inspired.

Character Descriptions:

Kira, Clio: (18-25ish) The youngest of Zeus's daughters and the muses. Falls in love with Sonny. Pretty. Adventurous. Honest and determined. Muse of history and the leader of the muses. Soprano.

Sonny Malone: (20-30ish) A self-critical and depressed mortal, chalk artist who falls in love with Kira. Handsome, but not particularly smart. He embodies 1980s pop culture and is very much a California dreamer. Tenor.

Danny Maguire (Zeus): (45-60ish) The hard-nosed "all work and no play" businessman who owns the theater he once built for his love, Kira. Used to be a budding artist like Sonny but has since let money and greed consume him. Tenor.

Melpomene (Medusa, & other characters): (30-40s) Kira's oldest sister. Mother of the Sirens. She is jealous that Kira is the leader of the muses rather than herself, and therefore creates the plot for her downfall. Muse of tragedy. Mezzo-Soprano.

Calliope (Aphrodite, & other characters): (30s-60s) Kira's older sister and fellow muse. She is jealous of Kira and, as Melpomene's sidekick, plots with her for Kira's downfall. The Muse of epics. Mezzo-Soprano.

Thalia/Terpsicore/Muses*: (18-30s) One of Kira's older sisters and fellow muse. Muse of comedy. Actor doubles include: Siren, Young Danny, Tubes Singer, Cyclops,Hermes, and Centaur, and others. Tenor.

Erato/Euterpe/Muses*: (18-30s) one of Kira's older sisters and fellow muse. Muse of lyrics and erotica / Muse of music. As Eros, she is responsible for shooting Kira with the arrow of love brought on by Melpomene and Calliope's spell. Actor doublings include Siren, Andrews Sister, Thetis, Eros, Hera, and others. Soprano

Ensemble/Kira Understudy: (18-25ish) Soprano

Ensemble/Sonny Understudy: (20-30ish) Tenor