Main Street DeFuniak Springs expands Music on Main to monthly events with Food Truck Friday

Special to Gannett

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Main Street DeFuniak Springs, in partnership with Visit South Walton, announced its 2022 Music on Main concert series, taking place at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre. The events, taking place on the second Friday of each month, will showcase a plethora of genres played by regional and local musicians ranging in size from duos to five-piece bands. Along with the concert experience, guests can enjoy dinner from area food trucks, as the event takes place alongside Main Street’s Food Truck Friday.

Doors open at 6 p.m., concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and are available at http://mainstreetdfs.org. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of the show.

Started as a listening room experience in February of 2021 and continued in May 2021, the series has evolved into something the organization hopes will appeal to a variety of audiences.

“We started Music on Main in hopes of offering locals and regional visitors an experience they haven’t had before in Downtown DeFuniak Springs,” said Main Street DeFuniak Springs executive director Chelsea Blaich. “Pivoting off the 2021 success, the 2022 series is not only more frequent, but the lineup is more diverse in an effort to appeal to a wider audience.”

The lineup includes...

Jan.14: Anthony Peebles Band

Feb.11: Will Thompson Music

March 11: Gilleran's Island Band

April 8: Shane Owens

May 13: Catalyst

June 10: Cadillac Willy

July 8: Boukou Groove

Aug.12: Levee Road

Sept. 9: Dion Jones & The Neon Tears Oct. 14: Logan Pilcher Music

Nov. 11: Cosmic Rascals

Dec. 9: Daniel Pratt Trio

Taking place alongside Music on Main, Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host Food Truck Friday on the second Friday of each month. Local and regional food trucks and trailers will be lined along Baldwin Avenue offering a variety of culinary options from 5-8 p.m. The lineup of food trucks will be announced on Main Street’s Facebook and Instagram. Find more

information at https://bit.ly/FoodTruckFridayMSD.