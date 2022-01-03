Winter Movie Series returns to the Destin Library

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — The Wednesday Winter Movies are back at the Destin Library. Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., beginning Jan.5 and running through March 9, come enjoy a free movie and complementary popcorn. Film fans are welcome to bring their own movie-friendly snacks and beverages with tight lids. Seats fill up fast, so arrive early.

Here is the line-up for January, however movies are subject to change based on availability at the time of the showing:

• Jan. 5 – Murder on the Orient Express (2017): Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe

• Jan.12 – News of the World (2020): Tom Hanks

• Jan.19 – Victoria & Abdul (2017): Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Tim Pigott-Smith

• Jan. 26 – Percy Vs Goliath (2020): Christopher Walken, Roberta Maxwell, Christina Ricci

Attendees to the movie will also be treated to a 15-minute Tech Talk prior to the showing. Our Technology Programming Specialist, Skylar Dennis, will provide instruction about mobile devices, internet security, navigating websites, or anything else tech related. We encourage participants to offer suggestions for future Tech Talk topics. If you would like any further information, please feel free to contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.